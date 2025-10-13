“They support the destruction of the U.S.”: 60-year Osmonds superfan renounces entire family over their Charlie Kirk tribute

After six decades of unwavering fandom, one woman says she’s finally cutting ties with the Osmonds…because of Charlie Kirk.

Featured Video

Tracy Gwynn, a 64-year-old fan who’s supported the musical family since the 1960s, announced on TikTok that she’s unfollowed, unfriended, and blocked every member of the famous clan after they publicly praised the late right-wing activist after his death in September.

A 60-year Osmonds fandom undone by politics

On Sunday, Gwynn (@tracygwynn1960) posted a TikTok video announcing that after 60 years of love, she’s no longer a fan of the Osmonds. The singing family started their long career in 1962, but didn’t make it big until the 1970s—meaning Gwynn was a fan before they were cool.

Advertisement

Flop albums and trying to pivot to TV shows like Goin’ Coconuts didn’t shake her fan fervor. Their vocal support for Charlie Kirk, however, was a step too far.

“After 60 years of being an Osmond fan, I have unfriended, unfollowed, and blocked the entire Osmond family, some of which were followers of mine on Instagram,” she said.

This included Marie and Jimmy Osmond, plus several nieces and nephews.

Advertisement

“I am no longer purchasing another song, I am no longer looking at any of their social media,” she continued. “They are all red state, Mormon MAGA.”

Gwynn, who describes herself as a “Democratic Socialist Liberal Pagan” in her bio, objected to David Osmond dedicating a musical tribute to Kirk. According to far-right commentator Glenn Beck, he asked Osmond to write “We Are One” back in 2018, but the two of them turned it into a tribute song.

Beck’s daughter sang it on “The Charlie Kirk Show” in September when the former Fox News analyst hosted it in Kirk’s absence.

Donny and Marie Osmond, who sang in the original barbershop quartet, both issued statements in support of the late Turning Point USA founder.

Advertisement

“They can feel and believe any way they want to, but the fact that they voted for and support the destruction of the United States, are Trump supporters—I no longer support them,” Gwynn concluded. “And I have been a fan since the Andy Williams days.”

“Their morals are not up to my standards”

A number of MAGA types and other Kirk fans found their way to Gwynn’s video to announce that they are now supporting the Osmonds. That can’t replace a 60-year fandom that included mutual follows, but it’s a classic form of trolling on today’s internet.

Meanwhile, other long-term fans said they were also dropping the family.

Advertisement

“Have been an Osmond fan for 60 years also,” said @ky_momma60. “But no longer.”

“Marie did it for me, and that Donny sang a tribute to CK and they support the whole maga thing? Nope! I’m done,” wrote @shilohpeacebear. “Loved them since they first started, but that ship has now sailed.”

Advertisement

“This makes me sad. I have loved Donny all my life. No more,” lamented @lynn.soukup, “their morals are not up to my standards.”

“I’m 64, and I feel your pain,” said @george.spelvin, “good for you for doing the right thing!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @tracygwynn1960 for comment via TikTok.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.