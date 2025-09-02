White House explains baffling clip of figure throwing items out of building’s window

A bizarre video allegedly showing something being tossed out of a White House window left social media buzzing on Monday, September 1. The short clip circulated widely on social media, with many people unsure if it was genuine or doctored.

The footage appeared to show a shadowy figure at a window tossing unidentified objects to the ground. The two men recording the video, seemingly dining nearby, watched in disbelief. Their running commentary added to the confusion as dark-colored objects tumbled from the second-story window.

“Is that another one?” one man asked before another object fell. Moments later, he called out, “There it goes! You got it? You zoomed in?” He even joked, “I guess that’s one way to clean out.”

Speculation erupted almost immediately over the video and its potential meaning. Some wondered if it was a prank, while others suspected something more sinister.

Social media speculation runs wild

This video looks especially suspicious, given that officials seal White House windows for safety reasons.

“[S]ecurity protocol says that contractors can’t have access to the residence while the President is staying at the White House,” Adam Cochran noted on X, fueling conspiracy theories about President Donald Trump‘s health. “So if work is being done by a contractor on the private residence that means Trump wasn’t at the White House last night/this morning…”

People don’t realize that this is weird because after 9/11 the windows were all replaced with sealed bullet proof windows including in the residence.



To throw something out the window, means taking the window out of the window pane itself.



BUT, security protocol says that… https://t.co/YhucRwdGRG — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) September 1, 2025

Theories multiplied throughout the day. One post questioned, “Umm, why are we randomly throwing things out of the window of the private residence at the White House this morning…? Why would you not walk it downstairs? When in history has anything been chucked out the window – let alone during a potential health coverup of the president. If this is a benign action, they are sure as hell making it hard on themselves by doing all this weird stuff.”

“Goodbye Epstein files,” tweeted @RoguePOTUSStaff.

Goodbye Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/bdu6TnxYTI — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) September 1, 2025

Other accounts took a sharper tone. The Republicans Against Trump account posted, “Why are objects being thrown out of the White House window? What the h*ll is going on?”

Another incredulous user asked, “Why is someone throwing objects out the d*mn window at the White House? This makes zero sense under any normal circumstances. The media needs to get answers, even if just from a security perspective. What the h*ll is the Secret Service doing?”

Why is someone throwing objects out the damn window at the White House? This makes zero sense under any normal circumstances. The media needs to get answers, even if just from a security perspective. What the hell is the Secret Service doing?



pic.twitter.com/zKotLvmR1j — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) September 1, 2025

According to TIME, a White House official said in a statement regarding the circulating videos that “It was a contractor who was doing regular maintenance while the President was gone.”

