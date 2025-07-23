The Nelk Boys got people begging them to go back to prank videos after they interviewed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This guest appearance on The Full Send Podcast, orchestrated by the Trump administration, resulted in severe backlash for hosts Kyle Forgeard and Aaron Steinberg.

Accusations came from people of very different political stances, including that the Boys would interview Hitler if they could.

The Nelk Boys interview Netanyahu

Nelk started as a YouTube channel featuring pranks and unserious vlogs, but gradually shifted towards a more political focus as the years passed. They met with President Donald Trump on Air Force One during his 2020 campaign and danced with him on a rally stage to “Y.M.C.A.” They then hosted Trump on the Full Send Podcast in March 2022.

Forgeard actively supported Trump in 2024, including speaking at multiple rallies. Other guests on the podcast have included manosphere influencers like Andrew Tate and Conor McGregor.

38 year old frat bros interview adolf hitler https://t.co/DR311a9YF4 — jesse (@darthgordita) July 21, 2025

On July 20, 2025, the Nelk Boys ventured into international politics by interviewing Netanyahu. They asked some questions about the mass starvation in Gaza and other actions deemed genocidal by genocide experts, but then let him talk without challenging his claims that it’s all Hamas’ fault.

As the backlash rolled in, including from popular political streamers Hasan Piker and Adam Freidland, the Boys admitted that they were unequipped for such a serious attempt at actual journalism.

“Sure, we’re probably not the best at asking questions,” said Forgeard on Piker’s stream. “We’re not the best journalists, we never claimed to be, so we might not be the best at pressing [controversial guests], but in my opinion, it’s up to the viewer to form their own educated opinion.”

Leftist hosts lecture the Nelk Boys

The Nelk Boys denied any journalistic responsibility in shaping the perceptions of their loyal fans, but other influencers pointed out that there was a reason Netanyahu wanted to be on their podcast and that a line needs to be drawn somewhere.

“They’re using you guys,” said Piker on another stream. “They’re using you guys to look good.”

“Benjamin Netanyahu’s not promoting a book, dawg, he’s promoting a genocide.”

Freidland, meanwhile, begged the Boys to just do funny pranks and partying instead of delving into life-and-death subjects.

“Pranks! Do pranks,” said the comedian. “People like to see you guys partying.”

“You know people can’t leave Gaza?” he asked them. “Half the people that live there are children! Seventy-five percent of the people who have died are women and children. Why are you wading into that?”

I called it. They really thought platforming Netanyahu was on the same level as Tate or OJ. https://t.co/tsiiCctGel — AB (@_Starkilla) July 22, 2025

Backlash on social media was swift

The timing of this interview resulted in pro-Palestine folks saying that the Nelk Boys would have interviewed Hitler for clicks. Over 100 humanitarian groups recently warned that Gazans are starting to die in droves from malnutrition as near-daily reports surface on the Israeli Defense Forces firing upon civilians gathering around aid trucks.

TikTok account @365daysofclick went to the trouble of making a statement with altered DVD cases of the 2006 Adam Sandler film Click.

It reads, “The Nelk Boys would travel back in time not to kill Hitler, but to ask him whether he prefers McDonald’s or Burger King for the newest episode of the Full Send Podcast.”

On X, Forgeard and Steinberg faced backlash from two sides—pro-Palestine leftists and the antisemitic far-right.

“Giving a war criminal, child murdering fascist a platform,” wrote @jsh4j1. “It’s like putting Hitler on your podcast. I’m in disbelief.”

“Zionist genocide propaganda,” said self-described proponent of “MAGA communism” Jackson Hinkle.

