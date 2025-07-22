“Where does Jubilee find these people?”: The internet has memed the mustache hat guy in Jubilee’s latest video featuring far-right conservatives

When Iranian-American Matin Samimiat signed up to participate in a Jubilee video, he probably didn’t anticipate the reaction it would get.

It all started on July 20, when YouTube channel Jubilee posted a video titled, “1 Progressive vs 20 Far-Right Conservatives (ft. Mehdi Hasan).” As the title implies, the premise of the video involves Hasan debating twenty right-wing people on key political issues. (It’s a classic Jubilee format.)

About 54 minutes in, Hasan came face-to-face with Samimiat. The pair had a fierce debate about the vetting process for immigrants, but ultimately, it was unlucky for Samimiat. Per the format of the video, he was voted out by the other participants.

I think these jubilee videos are a net negative on society but I gotta admit I wanna know what’s goin on with this freak https://t.co/djHaccSy2K — Frostmonaut Emmarcus 💎 (@CosmonautMarcus) July 21, 2025

You might think that this is the most embarrassing thing to happen to him — but unfortunately, things got worse, as netizens started to mock his appearance.

During the video, he was sporting a cream-rimmed hat and a heavily groomed mustache that would put Hercule Poirot to shame. And thus, the Mustache Hat Jubilee Guy was born.

When you got a Jubilee appearance at 6 but you gotta go bootlegging some whisky at 8 pic.twitter.com/dhi5Q4ZAJ8 — Leah Dionne (@leahdionne__) July 21, 2025

Social media jumps on the meme train

It’s fair to say that users had a great time on X, as the timeline flooded with memes and observations about Samimiat. “Where the f**k is Jubilee finding these guys?” one asked.

Another christened him “Waluigi Mangione,” seamlessly tying in a reference to the much-stanned Luigi Mangione.

“Why does this guy look like he’s about to open a shop in my town that sells items that fulfill the townspeople’s deepest, darkest desires, but come at a terrible cost?” a third asked.

While a fourth questioned: “Why are the people who claim white superiority always so fucking chopped. You’d think you’d at LEAST bring your baddest bitch out when trying to claim the top spot.”

Needless to say, it seems like this video will continue to follow Samimiat before he is immortalised in the meme hall of fame.

New Jubilee vid is gonna go crazy https://t.co/zjDgBWZuM3 pic.twitter.com/VC0wbjbaO9 — burga 🍔 (@C_hoffmanni) July 21, 2025

Bro is dressed like a Batman villain arguing for killing kids 😭😭😭 where does jubilee find these people? https://t.co/sFT22y6eA4 — Dino 🇵🇸 (@Homiedino) July 20, 2025

