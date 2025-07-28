Ms. Rachel is “not comfortable working with anyone who hasn’t spoken out about Gaza,” encourages other celebrities to take action

Ms. Rachel is sparking headlines by suggesting she won’t work with anyone who hasn’t spoken out about what’s happening in Palestine. Mark Ruffalo is cheering her along on social media.

Why is Ms. Rachel speaking out?

Since October 2023, conflicts have been intensified due to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. Recently, the war has witnessed Israeli strikes in Gaza and the hunger crisis forced daily pauses in Israel.

Given the nature of the war, many people opt out of speaking on the war, mainly due to fear of cancel culture and other life-changing situations – such as job loss and online harassment. However, one person is letting her voice be heard on the situation: Ms. Rachel.

Known for her kid-friendly educational videos and being a dedicated educator, Ms. Rachel, real name Rachel Griffin Accurso, has used her platform for the greater good. Now, she is using her platform to speak on the war in Gaza.

Last week, she took her advocacy a step further, announcing that she won’t work with brands or people who haven’t spoken out about the war.

She didn’t stop there.

Challenging other public figures to speak out

In the following post, Accurso explains how celebrities who choose to stay silent are the ones who are afraid of getting cancelled, and that they are refusing to use their voice for that specific reason.

In the post, she writes, “We will remember your silence. And that you chose it over people’s lives.”

This isn’t the first time that Accurso has opened up about the conflicts in Gaza. In April 2025, Accurso was accused of pushing anti-Israel propaganda.

In May, she was interviewed by Menhdi Hasan of Zeteo, where Accurso addressed the controversy and spoke about her support for the children who are suffering from the war.

“It’s right to speak out because this is wrong. But it’s right to speak out because it’s going to benefit everyone,” Accurso stated in the video.

Mark Ruffalo’s response on Accurso’s statement

Shortly after Accurso’s statement, actor Mark Ruffalo stood behind Accurso on her advocacy. In a response to her Threads post, he wrote, “All I can say is…I’m still here. Know where you stand and be willing to stand there. Should we be equivocating on international law or human decent, or the starvation of children and innocent people?”

He continues, “I can’t help but feel if you find yourself fudging your own values on these issues, you will regret it one day.”

Like Accruso, Ruffalo is another politically outspoken public figure. In 2024, he and 700 other individuals in the entertainment industry signed an open letter to SAG-AFTRA, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and condemned violence against journalists, per The Hollywood Reporter.

At the DGA Awards that same year, Ruffalo called for a ceasefire and highlighted the lack of humanitarian aid for those in need. It appears Ruffalo doesn’t fear voicing his opinion when it comes to serious situations like the Gaza conflicts.

Ruffalo followed up his post by calling Ms. Rachel an “absolute moral beacon,” saying, “Decency is on your side and most of the world is on your side.

Social media reactions

Ruffalo’s response sparked online support for not just him, but for Accurso, as well. Many Redditors in the r/FauxMoi subreddit believe that speaking up about the war in Gaza will increase visibility for those in need and raise hope for a potential ceasefire.

One Redditor u/winecherry comments, “they are both a class act. caring passionately for whats right will never not be the right thing to do.”

Another, u/whoismico, writes, “Putting value as a celebrity over speaking out — WE’RE TALKING ABOUT JUST SPEAKING! TALKING! — against starving children is pathetic.”

Redditor u/NotAgainWithThat detailed some celebrities who have suffered from career damage due to their outspoken support for Palestine. “You might get cancelled by industries but not by the people. Susan Sarandon lost her agency and is blacklisted for speaking out against Israel. Melissa Barrera lost Scream for just posting IG messages in support of Palestine, she stopped getting offers for an entire year.”

Ms. Rachel has more integrity than most politicians or celebrities with a platform.



No career, no job, no amount of power will ever excuse our silence on the genocide of the Palestinian people right now.



We will go down in history as cowards. pic.twitter.com/HvEzCvAqd7 — Liz LeClair (she/her) (@liz_hallett) July 22, 2025

Another Redditor adds, “I personally know tons of camera ops, scriptwriters, PAs, and DPs (basically my entire friends group in LA) that suffered far worse and basically can’t even work in Hollywood due to being outspoken. They don’t complain though, they are on the right side of history and value morality over personal gain.”

Other users share Mark Ruffalo stories

Other Redditors spoke about Ruffalo’s advocacy and his true persona.

One user wrote, “I knew I liked Mark Ruffalo for a reason.”

Another user wrote, “Mark seems like a genuinely good guy who stands up for what is right, his family should be proud. <3”

A third user wrote, “I followed Mark Ruffalo on Tumblr, he was always posting and being an activist on there about various subjects, promoting charities and books to read to educate yourself. I don’t think he’s posting on there anymore, but he’s always done good s*** and I love him for that.”

