“Insulting to every mother in America”: Moms hit back after Trump tells them to “tough it out” instead of taking Tylenol

The Trump administration is claiming that women taking Tylenol during pregnancy is linked to autism, and angry moms are firing back.

On Monday, President Donald Trump himself made a rambling announcement in which he insisted Tylenol is dangerous for women to take during pregnancy and that there’s a “very increased risk of autism” for their children when they take it.

This goes against decades of evidence to the contrary, and medical professionals around the world have come out in droves to fight back against these claims.

For many years, Tylenol has been considered the only safe over-the-counter pain reliever for women to take during pregnancy. There actually is research linking other medications to complications and birth defects, but Tylenol is largely considered safe.

“If you can’t tough it out, if you can’t do it, that’s… what you have to do,” the president said during his announcement. “I think you shouldn’t take it. And you shouldn’t take it during the entire pregnancy.”

Trump: “If you can’t tough it out, if you can’t do it, that’s what you’re gonna have to do. You’ll take a Tylenol, but it’ll be very sparingly … I think you shouldn’t take it.” pic.twitter.com/gzmYrtBlLm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2025

Again, this is something medical professionals disagree with.

“Untreated pain and fever can pose risks to the unborn baby, so it is important to manage these symptoms with the recommended treatment,” said Dr. Alison Cave, Chief Safety Officer at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in the UK.

Moms push back against demonizing Tylenol

Trump’s statements have caused all sorts of backlash, with moms in particular furious at his ignorant suggestion that pregnant people should just “tough it out.”

1.

I wish Trump would have toughed it out when he had COVID instead of taking cutting edge medicine that nobody else had access to. — Ærynn Dwyer (@RynnDwyer) September 22, 2025

“I wish Trump would have toughed it out when he had COVID instead of taking cutting edge medicine that nobody else had access to.”

2.

If women are bein asked to “tough it out” are we gonna get guaranteed paid maternity leave that starts during pregnancy? https://t.co/XD50l8EHYe — Roronoa Squeeks (@Squeeks4Zoro) September 23, 2025

“If women are bein asked to “tough it out” are we gonna get guaranteed paid maternity leave that starts during pregnancy?”

3.

If MEN could have babies, if MEN suffered from pregnancy related complications, if MEN were in indescribable pain then you can bet every $$$ you have that there would research & there would be an alternative! But WOMEN, suck it up & be in AGONY or we’ll shame you for it! #Tylenol https://t.co/p8JnF8GYVa — Alison Tinlin (@MrsPandP) September 23, 2025

“If MEN could have babies, if MEN suffered from pregnancy related complications, if MEN were in indescribable pain then you can bet every $$$ you have that there would research & there would be an alternative! But WOMEN, suck it up & be in AGONY or we’ll shame you for it!”

4.

@tylenol Oh please do sue the ever-loving heck out of these morons.

Regards,

mom who used tylenol while pregnant with zero issues. https://t.co/oopTTChCOV — sherijr (@sherijr) September 23, 2025

“@tylenol Oh please do sue the ever-loving heck out of these morons. Regards, mom who used tylenol while pregnant with zero issues.”

5.

This is soooooo damaging and will stop so many women from getting pregnant. The moms who take Tylenol and eat deli meat and drink wine (me) will continue to thrive but there are some moms who follow the insane rules so closely and make themselves so miserable for nine months they… https://t.co/37t52d577y — Kara Kennedy (@karakclairmont) September 23, 2025

“This is soooooo damaging and will stop so many women from getting pregnant. The moms who take Tylenol and eat deli meat and drink wine (me) will continue to thrive but there are some moms who follow the insane rules so closely and make themselves so miserable for nine months they will just stop having babies altogether”

6.

Tylenol does not cause autism but *not* taking Tylenol can cause women to be truly miserable during pregnancy so you can see why the GOP is so gung-ho about this line of argument. — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) September 22, 2025

“Tylenol does not cause autism but *not* taking Tylenol can cause women to be truly miserable during pregnancy so you can see why the GOP is so gung-ho about this line of argument.”

7.

Tylenol was only OTC drug approved to treat not just pain relief but fever during pregnancy. (Advil & ibuprofen can cause birth defects. )



Fevers also can cause birth defects.



It’s not just quack medicine. It’s cruel, will cause pregnant women pain & worse.



GOP hates women. — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) September 22, 2025

“Tylenol was only OTC drug approved to treat not just pain relief but fever during pregnancy. (Advil & ibuprofen can cause birth defects. ) Fevers also can cause birth defects. It’s not just quack medicine. It’s cruel, will cause pregnant women pain & worse. GOP hates women.”

8.

I have 4 kids.



I took Tylenol during all 4 pregnancies.



My children are all fully vaccinated.



None of my children have autism.



Know who? Tylenol and vaccines don’t cause autism. — RealHousewifeOfMichigan (@RealHousewifeMi) September 22, 2025

“I have 4 kids. I took Tylenol during all 4 pregnancies. My children are all fully vaccinated. None of my children have autism. Know [why]? Tylenol and vaccines don’t cause autism.”

9.

Every mother I know (including myself) has taken Tylenol throughout their pregnancy and have had no problems, whatsoever.



I don’t know what Tylenol did to piss off Trump and his his worm-brained sidekick, but this is one of the biggest crocks of shit I’ve ever heard in my life — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) September 22, 2025

“Every mother I know (including myself) has taken Tylenol throughout their pregnancy and have had no problems, whatsoever. I don’t know what Tylenol did to piss off Trump and his his worm-brained sidekick, but this is one of the biggest crocks of shit I’ve ever heard in my life”

10.

AUTISM and TYLENOL



A study of 2.5 million children showed a small association between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism—but this finding DISAPPEARED when siblings were compared.



“Acetaminophen use during pregnancy was not associated with children’s risk of autism” pic.twitter.com/0jemq58SWk — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) September 22, 2025

“AUTISM and TYLENOL. A study of 2.5 million children showed a small association between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism—but this finding DISAPPEARED when siblings were compared. ‘Acetaminophen use during pregnancy was not associated with children’s risk of autism’”

11.

As someone who went through two days of labor, I don’t need lectures on toughness, and neither does any woman. This is insulting to every mother in America. https://t.co/Mxx6lbn8UB — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 22, 2025

“As someone who went through two days of labor, I don’t need lectures on toughness, and neither does any woman. This is insulting to every mother in America,” wrote New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

12.

I didn’t take Tylenol during pregnancy or postpartum. I’m still autistic and my kids still autistic https://t.co/pXEk1WcxwZ — Supernova Momma (@SupernovaMomma) September 22, 2025

“I didn’t take Tylenol during pregnancy or postpartum. I’m still autistic and my kids still autistic”

