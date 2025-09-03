Trump critics point to “interesting timing” as military flyover drowns out Epstein survivors press conference

At a press conference on Wednesday, survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring tried to share their stories and push for the release of the full Epstein files. But as they began recounting their stories, roaring military jets overhead repeatedly cut them off, a disruption critics of President Donald Trump say was no coincidence.

Both events were scheduled to take place at around the same time, though it’s not clear which was planned first.

Trump’s jets interrupt Epstein survivors

In a clip that spread on X soon after the press conference started, one woman formerly trafficked by Epstein spoke about how she felt to learn that authorities had transferred accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell to a minimum security prison.

The sound of the jets peaked just as she started to mention Maxwell’s abuse.

“This woman abused children,” she said before stopping to point at the sky and wait for the noise to pass. “I was abused by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell for over 10 years.”

military flyovers disrupt the Epstein victim press conference pic.twitter.com/aFcI8yrmXY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 3, 2025

“It’s one of my worst nightmares that she not only be transferred, but at the possibility that’s very much going around that she might be pardoned.”

Another flyover drowned out a reporter’s question after the next victim stepped up to the podium.

The victims, along with Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, organized the event to pressure the Trump administration to release the full version of the Epstein files, said to contain the names of his customers that are rumored to include Trump himself.

The White House released a few of these documents already, but those represent only a single percent of the full files and contained almost no new information, according to Massie.

Critics call timing “intimidation”

According to CBS News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs, the flyover was to honor a Polish pilot who recently died in a crash during President Karol Nawrocki’s visit. Many Trump critics, however, felt that there must be another reason to fly loud jets over the area during the Epstein victims’ press conference.

“Wild how military jets just happen to roar overhead the second Epstein survivors start speaking,” said @LucienWolfe111.

“That’s not coincidence — that’s intimidation.”

“Just think about this just f*cking think about this what is unfolding right now Trump is using our military to disrupt a press conference of Jeffrey Epstein survivors!!!!!” wrote @JoJoFromJerz.

Interesting timing. Almost like the person who can order the military flyover wants this press conference to be disrupted and silenced. #EpsteinFiles #EpsteinTrumpFiles https://t.co/njE6Kg01Eg — Hanna Bec ◟̽◞̽ (@HannaBec) September 3, 2025

“Interesting timing,” noted @HannaBec. “Almost like the person who can order the military flyover wants this press conference to be disrupted and silenced.”

Nothing screams ‘innocent’ like a military flyover. https://t.co/N7xyIDyoxs — Judy Hockenbrough ☮️💙 (@JHockenbrough) September 3, 2025

“Nothing screams ‘innocent’ like a military flyover,” joked @JHockenbrough.

Trump appears in many photos and video recordings with Epstein and Maxwell from past decades. His administration surprised supporters in July by declining to release the files as promised.

