“So obvious that it’s staged”: People are picking apart the trailer for Melania Trump’s recently-announced biopic

Amazon released the first trailer for a Melania Trump documentary, and the internet responded fast with immediate backlash.

The film, titled MELANIA, was announced to hit theaters on Jan 30, 2026, and reportedly cost Amazon $40 million.

What the MELANIA trailer showed

The trailer followed Melania Trump during the 20 days before the 2025 inauguration. It promised “unprecedented access” and teased “exclusive footage” of meetings and private conversations. Meanwhile, the tagline urged viewers to “Witness history in the making.”

Donald Trump appeared on camera as Melania assisted him. “My proudest legacy will be that of peacemaker,” he said. Then she added, “peacemaker and unifier.”

MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026. pic.twitter.com/n2kloQ4JwW — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) December 17, 2025

“History is set in motion during the 20 days of my life prior to the U.S. Presidential Inauguration,” Melania told Fox News. “For the first time, global audiences are invited into theaters to witness this pivotal chapter unfold—a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming First Lady of the United States of America.”

The film also marked a return for director Brett Ratner, who was accused by six women of sexual misconduct in 2017, including Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn. Ratner denied the allegations and later moved to Israel in 2023, calling himself a “proud Zionist.”

Reactions to the biopic announcement

Online viewers focused less on substance and more on presentation. One person joked, “Melania dropping a full-on cinematic trailer for herself like she’s the main character in a spy thriller? Iconic. 😂”

@BANKMUNCH tweeted, “BRO THIS TRAILER SO DRAMATIC THAT IT MAKES ME WANNA TUNE IN NGL…” with a photo of a woman holding a crown on a pillow.

Others leaned into parody. X user @inceptstellar asked, “Why is this trailer edited as [if] she kills him at the end of the film? 😭”

Some reactions turned openly hostile, such as @mondayaddams_, who posted, “the country is about to implode but watch this [expletive] movie about my [expletive] family especially my husband who [expletive] his pants. This is such a joke.”

Similarly, @RhonnieF criticized the timing. “People literally cannot afford food,” they wrote. “And the ‘First Lady’ is making a movie.”

Several users questioned the authenticity of the project. @contentdracula said, “Guys, when you stage a documentary, you’re not supposed to make it so obvious that it’s staged.”

@AnnaBower echoed that tone, asking, “Why is this edited like it’s a trailer for Succession.“

Finally, some viewers admitted confusion. @NatPurser tweeted, “I have literally never understood what Melania is trying to convey — about herself, her interests, or her desires — ever.” As @thatdame added, “Remember when they was painting her as victim, unwilling and innocent lol a white woman tale as long as the days.”

