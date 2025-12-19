“We have until December 22”: Maya Higa asks fans to fight Trump admin’s ESA rule change impacting endangered species

Streamer and conservation advocate Maya Higa spoke out against proposed changes to the Endangered Species Act in a recent TikTok. She explained why the Trump administration’s plans could harm already struggling wildlife.

Maya Higa urged viewers to support endangered species protections

Higa opened the video with a straightforward appeal. “Hey, guys, I meant to talk to you about this sooner,” she said. She then explained why she felt compelled to speak immediately. “If you haven’t heard about it, please listen to me. Wildlife already has it really, really freaking hard, okay? It’s already really hard for wildlife, and now there are threats to wildlife that are going to make it a lot harder.”

She explained that proposed rules aimed to roll back protections under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). Higa said that it was the country’s strongest tool for protecting at-risk species.

Higa pointed to clear successes, saying, “There are hundreds of species that almost went extinct, but then didn’t because of the ESA. So the bald eagle, the black-footed ferret, the grey wolf is one as well. And it’s just so important.”

She also described what the proposed rules would allow. According to Higa, oil, gas, logging, and mining companies could influence habitat protections. As a result, wildlife, land, and climate concerns could take a back seat, “no matter what the costs are to wildlife and to our climate and to our lands.”

“It sucks,” she said plainly. However, Higa emphasized that the rules were not final and encouraged people to take public action.

“We have until December 22nd to show that the public overwhelmingly supports protecting wildlife,” she said. She framed participation as a simple but meaningful step. “That’s my Christmas present,” she added, asking viewers to submit comments through the link in her bio.

Higa’s sanctuary work, plus a viral cow named Winnie

Higa’s advocacy extended beyond social media. She serves as the founder and executive director of Alveus Sanctuary in central Texas. According to the sanctuary’s website, she is also one of Twitch’s top female streamers. She had worked as a licensed falconer, wildlife rehabilitator, zookeeper, and conservation educator.

Her streams often combined education with fundraising, including livestreams of some of the animals at the sanctuary, such as Winnie the Cow, who began demanding Twitch viewers donate to give her treats. She also created a conservation podcast in 2019 that raised over $92K for conservation groups.

Maya Higa did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

