“This is perfect”: MTG’s defensive “60 Minutes” interview has people saying she hasn’t changed after all

Outgoing Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene reversed course on taking accountability during a 60 Minutes interview. During the conversation, which aired on Sunday, Lesley Stahl confronted the congresswoman about her role in contributing to the “toxic culture” she cited as a key reason for her 2026 resignation.

Greene had previously apologized for said role, but took a noticeably different tone in this interview.

Marjorie Taylor Greene deflects accountability

In a viral clip that circulated on X, gaining over 2.3 million views in less than a day, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hit back at Stahl’s accusations with a very “no, you” attitude. As she complained about the “toxic culture” at the Capitol, Stahl pressed her about her past habit of lashing out at other congresspeople and members of the public.

“You contributed to that,” said the journalist. “You were out there pounding, insulting people.”

“Leslie, you’ve contributed to it as well with … your accusatory—just like you did, just then,” Greene responded.

“I want you to respond to what you have done in terms of insulting people, yelling at people, and then saying…” Stahl began.

“I’d like for you to respond for that,” Greene interrupted.

Greene’s argument seems to be that she shouldn’t be held to account for attacking people like the families of the Sandy Hook victims because the journalist in front of her was doing her job by laying out the facts and asking for an explanation.

This deflection is a reversal from a previous interview that had some on the left wondering if Greene had actually reflected and changed. In November, she owned up and apologized to CNN’s Dana Bash for her actions.

“I would like to say, humbly, I’m sorry for taking part in the toxic politics,” she said. “It’s very bad for our country.”

“Exactly why she deserves zero respect”

While optimistic types hoped that Greene had turned over a new leaf, many pointed to her history and accused the congresswoman of merely trying to distance herself from what she may view as a sinking ship. This new interview only confirmed in their minds that Greene hasn’t changed.

“So for the record, she’s still exactly the same rotten person she’s been pretending she’s not for the last couple of months,” wrote @morninggloria. “Good on Lesley Stahl for getting it out of her.”

“Exactly why she deserves zero respect for suddenly now distancing herself from Trump,” @DarthCanucks declared. “She’s only doing this for her own selfish fucking reasons and deserves to be dragged through the mud with the rest of the MAGA clowns.”

“Leslie Stahl just flushed out MTG for who she really is… same person that she was before,” said @thecorpmex. “A repentant person would have responded differently…. MTG hasn’t changed.”

“My unwavering hate for this woman being proven right again,” wrote @TheTitanBaddie.

