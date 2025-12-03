MAGA is boycotting Costco after retail giant sues Trump admin over “unlawfully collected tariffs”

Costco has taken the Trump administration to court over tariffs it argues were imposed illegally, and the MAGA crowd is furious about it.

The retail giant filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Court of International Trade seeking refunds for duties it paid under former President Donald Trump’s tariff program, claiming only Congress has the constitutional authority to impose them. While Costco is far from the first company to challenge the policy, it is the largest, and the move has triggered a wave of MAGA outrage and boycott threats across social media.

Why is Costco suing the Trump administration?

The retail giant filed its lawsuit in the U.S. Court of International Trade at the end of November, wanting to be paid back in full for the import duties it has had to pay under President Donald Trump’s new tariffs. The suit claims that Trump never had the right to implement “those unlawfully collected tariffs” in the first place, and that only Congress is able to do so, per the Constitution.

Costco isn’t the first company to challenge Trump’s tariffs, which have deeply cost U.S. companies and consumers alike, but it is the largest. It seeks not only a refund for the tariffs it has already paid, but for the courts to strike down the tariffs entirely.

So far, two courts have, in fact, already deemed the tariffs illegal. The Supreme Court is slated to make a final ruling as to whether Trump’s claim that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act grants him the power to impose these tariffs is valid or if his actions were illegal.

MAGA members say they are boycotting Costco

The MAGA crowd isn’t handling Costco’s lawsuit well. Plenty of people (or bots—who can even tell anymore?) are threatening to cancel their memberships over the fact that Costco isn’t bending the knee to the president.

“Just cancelled my @Costco membership,” wrote @ss_scmb.

Many people will be canceling their membership. Costco’s gone woke so they’re going to go broke. They just want to buy cheap Chinese goods and make more profit and don’t give a damn about American citizens and US bringing back manufacturing here. — AmericanaRedHead (@Americana45_47) December 2, 2025

“Many people will be canceling their membership. Costco’s gone woke so they’re going to go broke. They just want to buy cheap Chinese goods and make more profit and don’t give a damn about American citizens and US bringing back manufacturing here.”

Great. Leave. Go somewhere more expensive. — Tar_Heel 1957 (@Tar_Heel_1957) December 2, 2025

“Hey @Costco – Huge mistake. You are showing yourself as enemies of the American people. Back down or be backed down. Sincerely, Long time Costco Member”

Costco: “Tariffs are hurting us!”

Also Costco: refuses to sell American-made products that would eliminate those tariffs.



You can’t make this stuff up. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) December 2, 2025

“Costco: “Tariffs are hurting us!” Also Costco: refuses to sell American-made products that would eliminate those tariffs. You can’t make this stuff up.”

here, make sure you wear the 2025 version pic.twitter.com/jcwZVOVvFM — AZConservative2008 (@FreeBird_2023) December 2, 2025

“Everyone when you go to Costco wear your MAGA hats and clothing. I will.”

I will never shop at Costco again canceling my member. Do you want to sell foreign stuff instead of American stuff and you complain about the terrace? You’re not American company I suggest everybody shop at Sam’s an American company. — Solon Woodall (@SolonWooda79585) December 2, 2025

“I will never shop at Costco again canceling my member. Do you want to sell foreign stuff instead of American stuff and you complain about the terrace? You’re not American company I suggest everybody shop at Sam’s an American company.”

While MAGA may not be having a great time, people who enjoy mocking them are having a field day.

Lmao at the people cancelling their Costco memberships because they’re suing the Trump administration to let them give their consumers LOWER prices. They’re in a cult. Literally shooting themselves in the face for a man that is robbing them blind. https://t.co/RtcR3uQXb6 — Not a Good Jewish Girl✡️🇮🇱 (@estherzelda0514) December 2, 2025

“Lmao at the people cancelling their Costco memberships because they’re suing the Trump administration to let them give their consumers LOWER prices. They’re in a cult. Literally shooting themselves in the face for a man that is robbing them blind.”

the baldest, most divorced man you know is currently burning his Costco membership card https://t.co/02hpoeFsV3 — Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) December 2, 2025

“The baldest, most divorced man you know is currently burning his Costco membership card,” quipped @PeterTwinklage.

Places you can go to avoid MAGA:

• Costco

• Library

• A high school or college graduation

• Dental office

• Hygiene aisles

• Vaccine clinics

• Drag brunches — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) December 3, 2025

Why are MAGAts canceling their Costco membership today??!



I thought they already canceled their membership in January because Costco stood by their DEI policies. — Covie (@covie_93) December 2, 2025

“Why are MAGAts canceling their Costco membership today??! I thought they already canceled their membership in January because Costco stood by their DEI policies.”

Maga forgot the last time they boycotted costco⤵️ pic.twitter.com/mYwNWFtbZY — BTRH Demon (@BTRH_Demon) December 2, 2025

