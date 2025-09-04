Bath and body product retailer Lush Cosmetics shuts down its stores in the United Kingdom on Sept. 3 in solidarity with Palestine. The decision sparks discussion amongst shoppers.

Lush shuts down UK stores in support of Palestine

In a press release posted on Sept. 3, the company calls out the Israeli government for preventing humanitarian aid from entering Gaza.

“One thing Lush can currently send into Gaza is our love and a strong message that we stand in solidarity,” the statement reads. “This will take the form of halting business-as-usual by shutting our shops, website, and factories in the UK for one day…with our shop windows displaying the message STOP STARVING GAZA – WE ARE CLOSED IN SOLIDARITY.”

Shutting down stores isn’t the only way the brand has participated in pro-Palestine protests. Lush also released a Watermelon Slice soap, in which all proceeds go to child mental health support.

“Whilst Lush is losing a day of takings, this also means that the UK Government is losing a day of tax contributions from Lush and our customers,” the statement continues. “We hope they too hear the message our closure sends, with more Government action needed to bring an immediate stop to the death and destruction, including an end to arms sales from the UK.”

How did shoppers react to the closure?

Shoppers praise the brand in several viral TikToks, noting that Lush is one of the few brands to take action in support of Palestine humanitarian aid.

One TikToker runs up to a closed Lush store and yanks on the door. She notices the sign, points at it, and throws up a hand heart.

“SOLIDARITY. Love to see it,” the caption reads.

Another TikToker finger-claps while shouting out the brand. On-screen text reads, “How Lush cosmetics [felt] closing their stores and their factory in solidarity with Gaza.”

The caption continues, “Lush being THAT GIRL and having more courage than world leaders have in their pinky fingers.”

Other customers say they’re more inclined to support the brand after it closed in solidarity.

One TikToker says he had only purchased a lip scrub in the past, but was “so happy” to continue supporting the brand.

“I am so happy to say that I shop at a place that stands with Palestine,” he says. “Do you know how beautiful that is in this economy?”

“Now this is how you make a statement! Lush CLOSED ALL its UK stores and website to make a stand for humanity. Thank you, Lush! I have never tried your products, but I will definitely be buying from you going forward,” an X user writes.

However, others weren’t happy with the store closure.

One X user writes, “Lush are already irritating me off with some of their extreme and silly views, and now this unexpected closure. Yes, I did make a special trip. No, I don’t think this is a good way to run a business.”

When you hear that #Lush closed all their shops today in support of Palestine. pic.twitter.com/AWunbDFnvL — Ade (@AdeMitchell) September 3, 2025

“Talk about cutting your nose off to spite your face, what utter stupidity at lush management. Thankfully, I never shopped there,” another X user laments.

