“No! That’s wrong!”: Lilly Wachowski slammed right-wingers for co-opting the “red pill” and missing the point of “The Matrix” entirely

Lilly Wachowski recently pushed back on MAGA supporters who tried to claim an iconic scene from The Matrix. The movie’s release in 1999 introduced the now-famous moment when Morpheus offered Neo the blue pill or the red pill.

Although fans have long debated that choice, the trans filmmakers, Lilly and Lana Wachowski, repeatedly explained that the metaphor had nothing to do with conservative politics. Still, MAGA figures still attempted to bend the imagery to match their narratives.

In a So True with Caleb Hearon interview on Nov. 27, 2025, Lilly discussed the topic in depth. She reflected on the film’s legacy and the strange ways groups tried to twist it.

How MAGA keeps trying to claim the “red pill” from The Matrix

For years, the “red pill” concept was framed in right-wing spaces, and more recently by MAGA supporters, as a moment of conservative political awakening. The r/TheRedPill subreddit, created in 2012, is a men’s rights forum, described as “discussion of sexual strategy in a culture increasingly lacking a positive identity for men.”

Although the Wachowskis described the film’s themes as progressive, conservatives redirected the imagery to suit their own goals, claiming that choosing the “red pill” symbolized rejecting so-called liberal illusions.

Lilly reminded listeners that this pattern was not surprising to her.

“Right-wing ideology appropriates absolutely everything,” Wachowski added, explaining how the far right will often “mutate them for their own propaganda, for their own to obfuscate what the real message is.”

According to her, “This is what fascism does.” She also pointed out that “they do it with absolutely everything,” even when the media in question is unapologetically liberal.

Fans online echoed her frustrations. One Reddit user argued that these interpretations” were often intentional attempts to attach right-wing thinking to stories that encouraged questioning oppressive systems.

Another commenter, u/myersjw, said MAGA groups, “desperately want to be pop culture taste makers and yet keep getting stuck with the absolute worst celebrities and artists out there.”

Lilly Wachowski on letting go of audience interpretations

Lilly explained that she eventually learned to detach herself from how audiences reinterpret her films. “You have to let go of your work,” she said. “People are gonna interpret it however they interpret it.”

“I look at all of the crazy, mutant theories around The Matrix films and the crazy ideologies that those films helped create, and I just go, ‘What are you doing? No! That’s wrong!’ But I have to let it go to some extent… You’re never gonna be able to make absolutely every person believe what you initially intended.”

She also revisited earlier comments about the movie’s trans themes. In 2020, she confirmed that the “original intention” of The Matrix was about being transgender, but “the corporate world wasn’t ready.”

