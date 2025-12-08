Advertisement
Viral Politics

“A fine actor and complete fool”: Kelsey Grammer praised Trump as “the greatest” at Kennedy Center Honors—disappointed “Frasier” fans react

“Frasier was the smart one. Kelsey just played him on TV.”

Photo of Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak
kelsey grammer praises donald trump

Soon after Donald Trump’s second term began, he took over the Kennedy Center. The president cleaned house, replacing the board of trustees with his own loyalists.

Featured Video

This week, he hosted the Kennedy Center Honors and gave awards to Sylvester Stallone, the members of KISS, Gloria Gaynor, and more. Frasier and Avengers: Doomsday star Kelsey Grammer, who serves on the selection committee, was in attendance and praised Trump.

Now, fans are disappointed, but they shouldn’t be surprised.

Kelsey Grammer’s history

Grammer has been a longtime supporter of the Republican Party. He’s denounced Global Warming despite scientific evidence (via Newsweek), and once called Vladimir Putin the person he admired most (via The Guardian).

Advertisement

The actor said publicly that he planned to vote for Trump in 2016, and confirmed he still supported him in 2023, so it’s no shock to see him praising the president now.

“I think he’s extraordinary. He’s one of the greatest presidents we’ve ever had. Maybe the greatest. There are some things he still wants to get done, and I think that’s terrific, but there was a big hill to climb,” Grammer said at the Kennedy Center Honors event.

He added that Trump is “kicking ass” in his second term, and claimed that if Democrats were in charge, they would “charge you twice as much and spend three times as much.”

Advertisement

This isn’t a surprising take from someone who starred in two of the longest-running popular sitcoms of all time, and is about to play an important role in one of the most anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe films. The current cost-of-living crisis doesn’t exactly affect him, and he’s never seemed like one to care for the little guy.

Frasier fans react to Kelsey Grammer’s Trump praise

Grammer is best known for playing Dr. Frasier Crane for nine of Cheers’ eleven seasons and for starring in all eleven seasons of the show’s spin-off, Frasier. He’s won five Emmys throughout his career, including one for voicing Sideshow Bob in The Simpsons.

There’s no denying that Grammer is good at what he does, and there’s no arguing that he was the perfect choice for Beast when he was initially cast as the Marvel character in X-Men: The Last Stand. Due to these beloved roles, the actor has many fans, but some of them are finally wising up to his real-life antics.

Advertisement

Here’s some of what people are saying:

“The greatest actor ever…”

In Body Image
u/fROM_614_Ohio via Reddit
Advertisement

Narcissism 101.

In Body Image
@Gambit121/X

“Significant brain damage.”

Advertisement

Is this why the Frasier reboot failed?

In Body Image
u/winksoutloud via Reddit

Points were made.

Advertisement

“Lost all respect…”

In Body Image
u/Trowj via Reddit

Never forget.

In Body Image
@JimByersTravel/X
Advertisement

Two things can be true.

In Body Image
@IrishGolfer8/X

The hate is strong. And the winner goes to…

In Body Image
u/cryotgal via Reddit
Advertisement

In conclusion:

In Body Image
u/Gr3aterShad0w via Reddit

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.


TAGS

Avengers Celebrities Donald Trump Republicans
First published:

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

Jamie Jirak
 
The Daily Dot