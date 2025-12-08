“A fine actor and complete fool”: Kelsey Grammer praised Trump as “the greatest” at Kennedy Center Honors—disappointed “Frasier” fans react

Soon after Donald Trump’s second term began, he took over the Kennedy Center. The president cleaned house, replacing the board of trustees with his own loyalists.

This week, he hosted the Kennedy Center Honors and gave awards to Sylvester Stallone, the members of KISS, Gloria Gaynor, and more. Frasier and Avengers: Doomsday star Kelsey Grammer, who serves on the selection committee, was in attendance and praised Trump.

Now, fans are disappointed, but they shouldn’t be surprised.

Kelsey Grammer’s history

Grammer has been a longtime supporter of the Republican Party. He’s denounced Global Warming despite scientific evidence (via Newsweek), and once called Vladimir Putin the person he admired most (via The Guardian).

The actor said publicly that he planned to vote for Trump in 2016, and confirmed he still supported him in 2023, so it’s no shock to see him praising the president now.

“I think he’s extraordinary. He’s one of the greatest presidents we’ve ever had. Maybe the greatest. There are some things he still wants to get done, and I think that’s terrific, but there was a big hill to climb,” Grammer said at the Kennedy Center Honors event.

Kelsey Grammer on Trump’s Presidency:



“I think he’s kicking as*. I think he’s great.”



pic.twitter.com/MtQQJ5Y6Lv — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 8, 2025

He added that Trump is “kicking ass” in his second term, and claimed that if Democrats were in charge, they would “charge you twice as much and spend three times as much.”

This isn’t a surprising take from someone who starred in two of the longest-running popular sitcoms of all time, and is about to play an important role in one of the most anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe films. The current cost-of-living crisis doesn’t exactly affect him, and he’s never seemed like one to care for the little guy.

Frasier fans react to Kelsey Grammer’s Trump praise

Grammer is best known for playing Dr. Frasier Crane for nine of Cheers’ eleven seasons and for starring in all eleven seasons of the show’s spin-off, Frasier. He’s won five Emmys throughout his career, including one for voicing Sideshow Bob in The Simpsons.

There’s no denying that Grammer is good at what he does, and there’s no arguing that he was the perfect choice for Beast when he was initially cast as the Marvel character in X-Men: The Last Stand. Due to these beloved roles, the actor has many fans, but some of them are finally wising up to his real-life antics.

Here’s some of what people are saying:

This just proves Kelsey Grammer might be the greatest actor ever by being able to convincingly play an intelligent character in Frasier when he’s obviously not real smart in real life. https://t.co/RvvY2biN6l — Kevin Aprile (@WalruswasJohn) December 8, 2025

Kelsey Grammer was the least funny part of any show he’s ever been on. It’s telling that when he rebooted Frasier, literally none of his (actually funny and talented) co-stars wanted to work with him again, and when he had to carry that mostly on his own, it bombed. — Sister Celluloid, same on Bluesky and Threads (@sistercelluloid) December 8, 2025

https://t.co/ARw2bEsM57



I definitely lost all respect for Grammer. He made ne laugh when I wanted to cry & now I find out what a poor excuse of a man he is.



“Frasier” star Kelsey Grammer told Fox News he believes Donald Trump is “maybe the greatest” president in U.S. history. — Lost (@tryinghard1234) December 8, 2025

