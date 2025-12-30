“No justification”: Joe Rogan blasts Trump’s Rob Reiner remarks as “not funny” and “so disappointing”

Joe Rogan condemned President Donald Trump for his Truth Social comments about filmmaker Rob Reiner, who was recently found murdered alongside his wife in their Los Angeles home on Dec. 14, 2025.

Featured Video

On his podcast, Rogan called Trump’s remarks “not funny” and “so disappointing,” saying they showed a lack of empathy and comparing them to the kinds of reactions that followed the shooting of Charlie Kirk.

Joe Rogan reacts to Trump’s Truth Social post about Rob Reiner

In case you missed it, The Princess Bride director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer were found stabbed to death in their California home earlier this month. Police arrested their son as a suspect in the stabbing deaths, and headlines shocked film lovers everywhere.

Advertisement

Trump‘s comments on his long-time critic were largely criticized as worse than usual.

“Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME,” he wrote.

The President went on to accuse Reiner of “obvious paranoia” and driving people “CRAZY” over his “raging obsession” with Trump.

Even for Joe Rogan, who once took credit for the 2024 election results, this went too far.

Advertisement

Joe Rogan: “The Rob Reiner thing is not funny.”



Shane Gillis: “I wish [Trump] could apologize. I know he can’t and he won’t.”



Joe Rogan: “There’s no justification for what he did that makes any sense in a compassionate society.” pic.twitter.com/yZGa1mJsT8 — Home of the Brave (@OfTheBraveUSA) December 29, 2025

“The Rob Reiner thing is not funny,” he said to comedian Shane Gillis.

“When you see it with no empathy, that’s when it’s hard to like. Listen, there’s no justification for what he did that makes any sense in a compassionate society. It’s no different than people that were celebrating when Charlie Kirk got shot.”

Reiner was, in fact, not one of the people who celebrated Kirk’s death. Many already compared Reiner’s compassionate response to that murder against Trump’s remarks on the director’s.

Advertisement

Rogan went on to call Trump’s post “so disappointing” multiple times.

“He’s ALWAYS been this crass”

This is not the first time that Rogan has criticized Trump after supporting him during his latest presidential campaign. Just like last time, and with everyone else experiencing Trump regret, the left has little patience for those who took far too long to notice or become uncomfortable with the President’s vitriol.

Advertisement

“The backtracking is crazy,” said @Taurus_Groove. “You were so gung-ho for him until he started doing more things you didn’t like. He’s ALWAYS been this crass and pathetic.”

“You people didn’t say crap when he made racist comments about so many people before… but talking about somebody dead is where you draw the line?” asked @Drea_Duhh. “Gosh this world is screwed.”

“You endorsed and voted for every bit of this, Joe Rogan,” @nolaboy96 pointed out. “The walkbacks are meaningless.”

Advertisement

Some believe that these little moments of pushback from figures like Rogan are only meant to be a smokescreen of deniability.

“You know, those MAGA cultists who pretend not to be, just like Rogan, always finds the thing to criticize Trump that he won’t give a f*ck about,” observed @PawlowskiMario. “It’s all controlled outrage.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.