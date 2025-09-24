“Oh my god, you’re crazy”—Joe Rogan warns MAGA: censorship will backfire on you

Joe Rogan is putting MAGA in their place regarding free speech after they celebrated Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension.

In a clip circulating on social media, the shock jock appeared to take a firm stance against censorship and government intervention when it comes to free speech.

“I definitely don’t think that the government should be involved ever in dictating what a comedian can or cannot say in a monologue. That’s f**king crazy. Now, the problem is, the companies, if they’re being pressured by the government—if that’s real—and if people on the right are like, ‘Yeah, go get ’em,’” he said, pausing to sigh dramatically.

“Oh my god, you’re crazy. You’re crazy for supporting this. Because this will be used on you.”

Joe Rogan has harsh words for MAGA and the Trump administration for wanting to censor free speech.



Rogan also said, “If the government tried to silence Jimmy Kimmel because they were trying to push through some sort of merger and [Trump] doesn’t like Jimmy Kimmel, that should be exposed.”

The remainder of his comments veered into conspiracy theories about lizard people running the world and calling Kimmel a leftist, but the gist of it was clear: if you celebrate the government silencing free speech you don’t like, don’t be surprised when they turn around and do the same to you.

Why did Joe Rogan speak out about free speech?

All of these remarks, of course, come in the wake of ABC pulling Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air after he suggested MAGA was desperate to prove Charlie Kirk’s shooter wasn’t one of them and that President Donald Trump wasn’t doing much mourning over Kirk’s death.

Critics classified Kimmel‘s remarks as “mocking” Kirk’s death, FCC chair Brendan Carr publicly threatened ABC, and the show was pulled.

That sparked an immense backlash over concern that the government was meddling and trying to suppress free speech, leading to people taking sides, which, for some MAGA folks, meant siding with the possibility of Big Government.

A number of people expressed some semblance of relief that Rogan, who has a very large platform, was actually serving as a voice of reason.

“I was on board until the lizards,” wrote @GeminiJack11, “but he has a valid point; conservatives who think its okay for their government to silence free speech shouldn’t get mad when it happens to them as soon as the country (undoubtedly) becomes blue again.”

“Free speech is important regardless of your opinions. Even if it’s speech that you think is hateful (unless you’re inciting violence), it should still be allowed and Jimmy Kimmel has his right to free speech,” @GR100YTP said.

“BASED ROGAN. Here’s your proof Joe Rogan isn’t red-pilled. Case closed,” another person claimed.

Other people were less interested in giving Rogan an inch, pointing out that he actually endorsed Trump for his third run and contributed to where the country is right now.

“Oh, so now the leopards got a bit too close to Joe’s face. Isn’t that a kick in the ass?” @TPhoenician666 wrote.

“Again, these grifting losers want to back track now,” @MS_Dawg12 noted. “This is what you voted for. We all warned you… that this would happen. It’s almost like there was a playbook for this sh*t… (see Project 2025).”

Rogan’s full comments, beyond this one clip, also gave people pause. One X user shared another clip in which the podcaster complained that Kimmel had “celebrated” the firings of Tucker Carlson and Roseanne Barr in previous monologues.

To Rogan, it would appear all these things are proof of a double standard, but this ignores the crux of the issue that so many Americans had with Kimmel being taken off the air. The issue there, which Rogan noted accurately in the other clip, was the possibility of government intervention being the driving cause.

It was difficult for anyone to argue to the contrary (even though the FCC tried), considering the FCC chair openly threatened ABC over his remarks.

With Carlson and Barr, however, there was nothing to suggest the government was involved with their respective removals. And, in fact, while Kimmel referenced Barr being fired in a monologue, it couldn’t reasonably be classified as “celebrating” it. It’s unclear if Rogan is referencing the debunked quotes critics have recently attributed to Kimmel on the matter.

