“Quite worrying”: JK Rowling shares garbled “AI slop” video while lashing out at trans rights activist

JK Rowling has stepped into a new bout of drama and ridicule after seemingly using nonsensical AI to support her perpetual transphobic crusades against gender ideology.
Another day, another trolling
On Monday, Rowling made yet another post attempting to pit trans people and gay people against each other, writing, “Tell me again how gender ideology isn’t homophobic.”
“Would you trust this UK doctor, who was suspended from practicing by the medical council and now heads up quasi-medical trans advocacy group GenderGP, to be sympathetic to a young girl who’s attracted to other girls?” she continued.
What followed was first a screenshot of a July 26, 2025, tweet from Helen Webberley. Webberley had her medical license suspended over treating trans children back in 2022—a suspension she successfully appealed. However, she claimed she struggled to have her license revalidated because of the incident, and it was ultimately revoked last year.
The tweet in question criticized the “gender critical” movement by writing, “Have you noticed that the only argument they have is that if you have a willy you must be a man.” Webberley went on to theorize that “an absolute fear of willies is what drives them” and suggested “phallophobes need help.”
It’s worth noting that her comments were in no way related to same-sex attraction or criticizing lesbians for not wanting to date someone with a penis, as Rowling appeared to insinuate was her concern.
Things take a confusing AI turn
As if pulling up a tweet from several months back and twisting it to fit her own narrative wouldn’t have been annoying enough, there’s actually more to the story.
Rowling didn’t post a static screenshot of Webberley’s tweet. Instead, she posted a video that began with the tweet and devolved into what we can only assume is AI nonsense.
The screen morphs into two subsequent screens that show utter gibberish text—a hallmark of AI. And absolutely nobody can make sense of what the point of any of it is or why Rowling posted—not quote retweeted, but actually posted—this video in the first place.
Despite numerous people pointing out the “AI slop” aspect of her post or even just asking what’s going on there, Rowling doesn’t appear to have addressed the video. At least, she hasn’t addressed it to the public. Perhaps she’s discussing it with “the mold” right now.
