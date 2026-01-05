Jimmy Kimmel thanks “Donald Jennifer Trump” during speech for his Critics Choice award win

Jimmy Kimmel won a Critics’ Choice Award and thanked Donald Trump in his speech, but not in a traditional way.

The Critics’ Choice Awards took place on Sunday, and there were some big winners, including One Battle After Another taking the prize for Best Picture and Timothée Chalamet winning Best Actor for Marty Supreme. One win that has the Internet celebrating is Jimmy Kimmel earning the award for Best Talk Show.

Jimmy Kimmel’s roller coaster year

2025 was an interesting year for Kimmel. He was briefly taken off the air at the President’s request after his Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue addressed the murder of Charlie Kirk.

Despite the fact that Kimmel didn’t say anything celebratory about the deceased podcaster’s death, he does often criticize Trump, who took the opportunity to threaten the late-night host by forcing ABC to pull the show. However, Kimmel was not off the air for long, and now his show is winning awards.

Congratulations to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” winner of the Critics Choice Award for Best Talk Show.#criticschoice #criticschoiceawards #JimmyKimmelLive pic.twitter.com/BB0pCC5VHA — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 5, 2026

“I want to thank our President, Donald Jennifer Trump, without whom we would be going home empty-handed tonight. So thank you, Mr. President, for all the many ridiculous things you do each and every day,” Kimmel said in his speech, which you can watch below:

BREAKING: Every American needs to see Jimmy Kimmel’s full Critics Choice acceptance speech. This is real leadership. pic.twitter.com/6sEDc2wxrI — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) January 5, 2026

Reactions to Kimmel’s Critics’ Choice Awards speech

Kimmel’s speech has the Internet talking. Many fans are celebrating the host’s win, while others think he could have been even harsher on Trump.

That pretty much sums it up.

Thoughts on the “Jennifer” of it all.

Jennifers don’t love it.

People are celebrating.

Keep at it, Jimmy.

keep whacking him jimmy pic.twitter.com/CyGbmI2FCZ — Wicked & More (@TheWickedSource) January 5, 2026

Many are here for it…

…But some people aren’t in the mood to laugh.

deserved after what stupid trump tried to do to him — ໊ (@buffys) January 5, 2026

Some say it feels deserved.

