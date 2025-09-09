“That aged well”: JD Vance’s furious Trump-Epstein denial comes back to haunt him

People are demanding JD Vance eat his words after a poorly aged tweet about the alleged birthday card from President Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein has once again gone viral.

Featured Video

What is the Epstein birthday card?

The Wall Street Journal previously alleged that Trump was one of many people who sent Epstein a card for his 50th birthday that got compiled into a book. They claimed to have seen it for themselves, that it included Trump’s signature, and said “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Not the best thing you want to have written to a man who was accused of running a child trafficking ring that served the rich and powerful.

Advertisement

Trump vehemently denied this card’s existence, even going so far as to sue WSJ for defamation over it.

Where does JD Vance come in?

Back in July, Vance took to X on Trump’s behalf, echoing the president’s claim that the WSJ was making things up.

“Forgive my language but this story is complete and utter bulls**t. The WSJ should be ashamed for publishing it,” he wrote. “Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump?”

Advertisement

Forgive my language but this story is complete and utter bullshit. The WSJ should be ashamed for publishing it.



Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump? https://t.co/KHsTFOSl34 — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 17, 2025

The alleged Trump-Epstein birthday card itself

On Monday, the publication finally went ahead and shared the card they attributed to Trump, as Vance so confidently taunted them into doing.

🚨🚨HERE IT IS: We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist.



Trump talks about a “wonderful secret” the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files! pic.twitter.com/k2Mq8Hu3LY — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) September 8, 2025

Advertisement

The reactions have been strong, to say the least. Those who oppose Trump and all he stands for are unsurprised and appalled—both at the content of the card itself and the unlikelihood of there being any real backlash against Trump from the MAGA crowd.

“That aged well”

But people also took the opportunity to come at Vance for his previous insistence about the story being “bulls**t.”

On X, his original post has been slapped with a Community Note that reads, “The Wall Street Journal has published the letter: ‘Lawyers for Epstein‘s estate have given Congress a copy of the 2003 birthday book,’” along with the link.

Advertisement

Scores of people have retweeted Vance’s post sharing the image of the disturbing card, while others have added scathing commentary of their own, sometimes coupled with a request for accountability they already know won’t come.

just checking in on this, mr vice president https://t.co/TRI9aT7ACE — Kelsey Piper (@KelseyTuoc) September 8, 2025

Hey VP @JDVance, turns out the story isn’t bullshit, and your boss lied about the birthday note. You going to apologize now amirite? https://t.co/HlFO9hHg2t pic.twitter.com/njOuEqwwHx — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) September 8, 2025

Advertisement

Many politicians lie. Many politicians are condescendingly smug.



Few politicians are as condescendingly smug about their lies as @JDVance.



It’s actually quite impressive! https://t.co/70ME9khFVF — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 8, 2025

House Democrats fought to bring this sickening letter into the light while Trump and MAGA mouthpieces assured us it did not exist. Trump even sued the Wall Street Journal for reporting on it!



We can’t trust a word MAGA says. Release the full Epstein file NOW! https://t.co/P1l7DdILMs — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) September 8, 2025

Continued denial

Of course, Vance has only doubled down on his claims.

Advertisement

“The Democrats don’t care about Epstein,” he wrote in support of Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s X post discrediting the WSJ.

“They don’t even care about his victims. That’s why they were silent about it for years. The only thing they care about is concocting another fake scandal like Russiagate to smear President Trump with lies. No one is falling for this BS.”

The Democrats don’t care about Epstein. They don’t even care about his victims. That’s why they were silent about it for years. The only thing they care about is concocting another fake scandal like Russiagate to smear President Trump with lies.



No one is falling for this BS. https://t.co/u3pHgBtQDf — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 8, 2025

Meanwhile, House Republicans and the White House are doing everything they can to stop a vote on whether or not to release the Justice Department’s investigative files on Epstein, Trump himself has repeatedly told his supporters to stop caring about the Epstein files, and there was that whole stunt with the military plane flying over the press conference of Epstein survivors—something many felt was an intimidation tactic by Trump.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.