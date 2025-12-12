The Nicki Minaj-Cardi B feud takes a bizarre turn as Vice President JD Vance enters the chat

The long-running feud between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj took an unexpected political turn this week after Vice President JD Vance responded to one of Minaj’s posts, openly siding with her in the years-old rivalry.

Minaj had shared (and later deleted) a meme praising Vance, prompting him to reply with “Nicki > Cardi.”

The exchange immediately set off mockery and concern across social media, where critics questioned why a sitting vice president is wading into stan-war territory.

Vice President JD Vance takes a break from governing to rank rappers

On Wednesday, JD Vance took time out of his presumably busy schedule to respond to a Nicki Minaj tweet, which she has since deleted. In the post, she included a screenshot of the laughing doll from Chucky with text reading “Vance > Rants.”

Everyone has a different theory on why she keeps posting horror icon Chucky.

Some interpreted the word “rants” as a reference to former Vice President Kamala Harris. During the Biden years, conservatives often criticized Harris for not doing much other than talking within her role as Vice President, either forgetting or ignoring the fact that the job is traditionally a quiet one.

Vance, along with much of the Trump administration, has bucked tradition in favor of posting inflammatory statements and memes.

Minaj, apparently, likes that in a VP.

“Nothing brings me joy like the Vance memes & knowing he leaned into it like a boss,” she wrote on Thursday. “Top Tier Comedy.”

This may have also had something to do with Vance’s response to her original fawning post.

“Nicki>Cardi,” he said in a quote tweet.

The Cardi B Nicki Minaj feud, explained

The long feud between the two iconic rappers began in 2017 as an extension of Minaj’s beef with Remy Ma. Cardi B was one of a host of women to perform “U.N.I.T.Y.” at a Remy concert just before the main event started up her Minaj diss track.

After that, fans on both sides kept speculating that either rapper was dissing the other in their own songs, which they kept denying. This continued until April 2018, when Minaj accused Cardi of not sufficiently denying the existence of the feud, claiming the “WAP” rapper never showed her “genuine love.”

Later that year, things escalated all the way to physical violence. Footage from the 2018 Harper’s Bazaar Icons party showed Cardi trying to fight through security to reach her rival.

The pair continued to jab at each other in tracks and tweets over the years. In early fall of 2025, things got real nasty when they started attacking each other’s kids. After Minaj called Kulture “ugly” and “a roach & a monkey,” Cardi referenced rumors that Papa Bear is neurodivergent.

“Your hate is so deep dark and nasty because your son nonverbal cuz you f*cked him up wit them drugs so you jealous of everybody kids and their happiness!!!” she said.

“Cardi B is definitely THAT girl”

Those who were not die-hard fans of either artist largely agreed that both went too far by involving the kids. Possibly even fewer wanted to see the vice president involving himself, especially right after Minaj suggested that too much yapping makes for a poor VP performance.

On X, dedicated Buffy the Vampire Slayer fan account @buffys lamented “the concept of presidential officials engaging in stan twitter beef.”

“It’s about to be the longest 3 years of our American lives, I can tell,” wrote @themiagolds.

Critics of the Trump administration are beyond done with Minaj at this point, swelling the ranks of Cardi B supporters. Regardless of the feud history, folks like @iemonade would like the “Anaconda” singer to please “shut the f*ck up already.”

Others brought up a recent and fond tweet by Minaj about President Donald Trump, accusing her of going full MAGA. Also, Chucky was there again.

User @WHITEH0TPEPPERS called her “genuinely such a f***ing loser.”

Meanwhile, Cardi B’s gaining more fans among the left with her casual and confident reference to it all, tweeting “I’m sooo famous” on Thursday.

“Cardi B is definitely THAT girl bc wdym she has the VP of the United States pressed,” said @femalerapgame.

