GOP senator’s daughter calls him a “loser,” slams Israel trip as “propaganda”

A New Mexico state senator is facing backlash—not from his constituents, but from his own daughter.

Maddie Block (@maddie.block), daughter of Republican Sen. Jay Block, took to TikTok to criticize his recent trip to Israel, calling it a propaganda mission and mocking his role in it. She questioned why a state-level lawmaker was meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and accused her father of parroting talking points from the Israeli government rather than focusing on the needs of New Mexicans.

“Wtf does Netanyahu have to do with any local issues in New Mexico?” she wrote in the caption of her video.

Block argued that the trip had little to do with helping people in New Mexico. She also claimed that her father’s lengthy posts on X repeated talking points from the Israeli government. According to her, his posts downplayed civilian deaths and defended the actions of the Israel Defense Forces.

It was a privilege to be part of the largest diplomatic delegation to ever visit the state of Israel.



The 250 state legislators were a contingent of Republicans and Democrats who traveled from every state in America.



While in Israel, we visited Jewish, Christian and Muslim holy… pic.twitter.com/7uewEu6RWK — State Senator Jay Block (@ElectJayCBlock) September 21, 2025

Maddie Block’s criticism of the Israeli trip

In her first video, Block said the trip was not a personal vacation but an organized political delegation. She described her father and other officials as “loser politicians” who participated in what she viewed as an Israeli-funded effort to spread propaganda.

She also implied that financial motives might have influenced her father’s statements about the conflict.

“I genuinely believe that Israel is like paying my dad now to peddle propaganda because he also posted this like super long tweet that’s like basically dissertation length […] he was basically just peddling all of this Israeli propaganda saying that the genocide is a lie and that like civilians aren’t being killed and IDF is doing everything they can to like minimize casualties.”

Block emphasized her frustration that state lawmakers were invited to meet with Netanyahu. She questioned how such meetings would improve life for constituents back home and suggested that her father had shifted away from representing local interests in favor of promoting Israel’s position on the war in Gaza.

In a follow-up video, Block clarified that Democrats also joined the trip. “I was focusing on the Republicans because my dad happens to be a Republican. But no, it was politicians on both sides of the aisle that were going on this trip.”

“So I apologize if my video made it seem like it was just Republicans, cause that’s not the case,” Block noted. She argued that bipartisan participation only reinforced her belief that U.S. officials were being paid to promote Israeli messaging.

She also addressed comments left on her videos. Importantly, she rejected racist or antisemitic remarks, noting that criticism of Israel’s government is not the same as antisemitism.

“This is not a place where I tolerate racism or antisemitism or Islamophobia,” she said.

Social media reacts

The videos gained traction on TikTok, where her initial video received over 1.4 million views and over 250,000 likes. Many commenters supported her criticism of political trips abroad, especially given her father’s state-level role. Others argued that she was unfairly attacking him in a public forum, although she clarified in the comments that they are no-contact due in part due to his political views.

Some users appreciated her distinction between opposing Israeli policies and the promotion of antisemitic views, pointing to how her stance echoes broader debates happening across U.S. college campuses.

@maddie.block did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok DM.

