“The audacity is crazy”: Jack Schlossberg calls out Ryan Murphy for profiting off of tragedies—including his own family’s

Jack Schlossberg is calling out Ryan Murphy for cashing in on his late uncle’s life without honoring his legacy.

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of President John F. Kennedy and son of Caroline Kennedy, has reignited his ongoing public feud with Hollywood producer Ryan Murphy. The tension escalated after Murphy dismissed Schlossberg’s criticism of his upcoming show American Love Story: JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette as “an odd choice.”

Murphy, speaking on California Governor Gavin Newsom’s podcast, suggested it was strange for Schlossberg to be upset about a relative he doesn’t remember.

The comment didn’t sit well with Schlossberg. In response, he took to Instagram, quoting Murphy and challenging him directly: “SAY IT TO MY FACE.”

Schlossberg then countered Murphy’s claim by sharing personal childhood memories of his uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr.

He recalled being picked up from school in his uncle’s Pontiac convertible and being called “Jackolatern” and “the nudist.” He also noted being the ring bearer at JFK Jr.’s wedding and attending his funeral.

Moreover, Schlossberg criticized Murphy for profiting off his uncle’s life. “You’re making millions off John,” he noted, “making a public spectacle of it but won’t contribute any of your riches to the causes he championed, or the legacy of public service he represented.” He didn’t hold back, also taking a jab at the actor playing his uncle. He wrote, “Also odd that the actor playing the sexiest man alive is bloated!”

What we know about American Love Story so far

American Love Story is the latest installment under Murphy’s American Story umbrella, which will soon include two new spinoffs: American Sports Story and American Love Story. The JFK Jr. series is expected to premiere in February 2026 on FX.

First look at Paul Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon as JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette in Ryan Murphy’s ‘AMERICAN LOVE STORY.’



Set to premiere February, 2026 on FX. pic.twitter.com/W5B5YwRTbF — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 13, 2025

The show will feature Paul Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr., with Sarah Pidgeon portraying Carolyn Bessette. Naomi Watts is set to appear as Jackie Kennedy, while Grace Gummer, Sydney Lemmon, and Alessandro Nivola round out the cast as Caroline Kennedy, Lauren Bessette, and Calvin Klein, respectively.

The series will explore the media frenzy surrounding the couple’s romance and the strain it put on their marriage. It ends with their deaths in a 1999 plane crash off the coast of Massachusetts.

Social media responds to Schlossberg’s point

Online reactions have been swift and divided. Some users praised Schlossberg for standing up for his family. Others defended Murphy’s creative freedom, arguing the story is part of public history.

jack schlossberg being the person to say ryan murphy you capitalize on real life tragedies in a “grotesque way” you honestly do love to see it pic.twitter.com/gZMqDmX0JL — issy as a boy (@issypilled) July 23, 2025

“A total stranger implying your connection to and defense of your uncle is strange! Totally wild,” one person wrote.

Another person said, “The audacity is crazy. John is literally your uncle, and Ryan never even met him. 💀”

“If anyone ever told me I didn’t remember any of my aunts or uncles from my childhood, especially someone who knew NONE of us, they’d be viewed as fighting words. Good job, Jack!” a third Instagram user said.

There were also those, however, who claimed that Murphy tends to profit off of others’ stories without giving anything in return. One even went so far as to call him “a professional necromancer and trauma miner!”

“I’m not surprised he said that.. he behaved the same when asked about The Menendez Brothers,” @the_twomrs said.

