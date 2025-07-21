“What’s happening right now is making me sick”: Jack Schlossberg launches new “Test Drive” political commentary YouTube show

John F. Kennedy’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, just launched a new YouTube series titled Test Drive, and he has a mission.

Who is Jack Schlossberg?

Best known as the youngest descendant of President Kennedy, Schlossberg wants to be more than just a legacy name. The 31-year-old has become increasingly vocal online. He gained attention on TikTok and is now expanding to a YouTube show that blends political commentary, humor, and critique.

“I actually don’t wanna do this. I wish that I didn’t care, but I really do. And what’s happening right now is making me sick,” he admitted in a recent TikTok explaining the motivation behind the series. “And if I don’t do this, that’s what’s scary. If I don’t get my thoughts out there, I’m gonna explode.” Schlossberg made it clear he’s entering this space out of necessity, not ambition.

Sitting in a van, which he described as his safe space, Schlossberg explained, “I can’t change all of the laws myself, but I can fight back on the internet.” For him, speaking out online is the most immediate way to push back against what he calls a “giant propaganda machine” distorting facts and undermining democracy.

Could Schlossberg be the Left’s answer to Joe Rogan?

For years, progressive media watchers have asked: Who will be the Joe Rogan of the left? Rogan himself has said over the years that liberals will never find someone like him to be his leftwing counterpart, “because in the past they could take someone like me and demonize them and it would be effective. They could just remove you from the airwaves… because you’re not playing by the rules.”

Schlossberg might just be stepping into that role, only with a sharper sense of irony and a lot more Kennedy DNA. His show mixes political commentary with comedy and pop culture analysis, offering a tone that’s both informed and self-aware. In his first episode, he talked about Zohran Mamdani’s “landslide victory,” fact-checking Congressman Derrick Van Orden, and broke down some fun and silly celebrity moments as well.

Social media reacts to the debut episode

Fans online praised the debut. One user wrote, “It was informative, funny, sharp and genuinely entertaining. […] the internet is overflowing with right-wing podcast bros brainwashing mostly young guys and they’ve done enough damage already 😬”

Another person wrote, “Canceling all plans. This is my Super Bowl.”

“You dragged them so perfectly, I feel healed,” a third commented on his Instagram post about the show.

Importantly, Schlossberg’s content isn’t preachy. Instead, he leans into humor and authenticity, showing viewers he’s willing to criticize both sides and acknowledge his own learning curve. As he put it, “This is basically the best that I can do right now, is speak my mind and pay attention.”

He’s also been involved in some high-profile internet moments, like his feud with comedian Andrew Schulz earlier this year. It is unclear if the two have smoothed things over or just let the moment pass.

With polished but DIY editing, solid comedic timing, and a sense of urgency that resonates with disillusioned viewers, Schlossberg may be filling a very real gap in the online media landscape.

