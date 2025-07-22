“The man woke up and chose violence”: Hunter Biden’s unfiltered interview takes shots at pretty much everyone

Hunter Biden blasted prominent Democrats in recent podcast appearances, calling out everyone from George Clooney to CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Featured Video

Hunter Biden recently sat down for a pair of expletive-filled podcast interviews, each one more unfiltered than the last. His first appearance came on the launch episode of a podcast hosted by Jaime Harrison, former Democratic National Committee chair. In the episode of At Our Table, Biden pointed fingers at Democrats he believes abandoned his father and helped doom his 2024 campaign.

But it was his second appearance on a marathon three-hour podcast hosted by YouTuber Andrew Callaghan that truly ignited the internet. Callaghan, known for his All Gas No Brakes channel interviews and RV road trips, gave Biden ample room to vent.

Advertisement

Hunter Biden, unfiltered

And vent he did. Hunter Biden unleashed a profanity-laced tirade, taking aim at longtime Democratic operatives and celebrities.

He targeted Anita Dunn, David Axelrod, James Carville, and even the creators of the liberal “Pod Save America” show, mocking them as “white millionaires that are dining out on their association with Barack Obama from 16 years ago.”

Advertisement

He slammed George Clooney as merely “a brand,” accused Axelrod of riding Obama’s coattails, and described Carville as a relic who “hasn’t won a race in 40 f*cking years.”

@harrisonjaime So what does Hunter think about George Clooney?! Want more? Watch the entire @at.our.table interview … https://youtu.be/HVqiWu1fLdg?feature=shared or go to https://aotpodcast.com less ♬ original sound – Jaime Harrison

His claim that his father, former President Joe Biden, took Ambien before the disastrous 2024 debate also raised eyebrows. “He’s 81 years old, he’s tired,” Biden said. “They give him Ambien to be able to sleep, and he gets up on the stage and he looks like he’s a deer in the headlights.”

Reactions to Hunter Biden’s interviews

Social media lit up almost immediately. Clips of Biden’s rants went viral, with memes portraying him as a political wrecking ball. Some praised him for saying what others wouldn’t. Others questioned his motivations for the accusations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over on BlueSky, @evansutton.bsky.social commented, “Hunter Biden of all people said some true s*** and it went viral. People are desperate to see some passion. We’re desperate to see [a] fight. My message to Dem leaders and consultants is simple. If Hunter f****** Biden can capture our attention and you can’t, maybe that’s worth reflecting on.”

Hunter Biden of all people said some true shit and it went viral. People are desperate to see some passion. We’re desperate to see fight. My message to Dem leaders and consultants is simple. If Hunter fucking Biden can capture our attention and you can’t, maybe that’s worth reflecting on. — Evan Sutton (@evansutton.bsky.social) 2025-07-21T22:53:57.767Z

Advertisement

“Unchained Hunter Biden is my fav Hunter Biden,” @editorialboard.bsky.social‬ added to the conversation.

Despite the attention, most of his targets declined to engage. According to the New York Times, Axelrod quipped, “Never have the words ‘no comment’ been more appropriate.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

