“I’m back!!!”: Fresh out of prison, George Santos makes a speedy Cameo comeback

Former New York Rep. George Santos wasted no time jumping back into the spotlight by reopening his Cameo account, and people have a lot to say about it.

Less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump commuted his 87-month prison sentence, the 37-year-old ex-congressman reappeared on Cameo with a bio update that read simply, “I’m back!!! The Expelled member of Congress from New York City.”

For $300, Santos offered personalized videos featuring birthday wishes, pep talks, and even (ironically, some would say) life advice.

Although his lawyer asked for privacy to allow him to “decompress,” Santos appeared eager to reenter public life. In one of his first posts on X, he QRTed his first Cameo video since being released with the text, “Diva UP Always! […] I’m back to put smiles on all your faces!”

George Santos released early from prison

Santos’s comeback followed his release from the Federal Correctional Institution in Fairton, New Jersey, where he served just 84 days of his seven-year sentence. Trump’s commutation of the former Long Island Representative immediately drew attention back to Santos, who had already made over $600K on Cameo before his imprisonment.

According to Trump’s clemency grant, screenshots of which were shared to X by U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin, the president granted Santos an “immediate commutation of his entire sentence to time served with no further fines, restitution, probation, supervised release, or other conditions.”

“At least Santos had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

I was honored as U.S. Pardon Attorney to have played a small role in @POTUS granting @MrSantosNY clemency. Thank you, Mr. President for making clemency great again. pic.twitter.com/GBnQzADfGZ — Ed Martin (@EdMartinDOJ) October 17, 2025

Convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, Santos admitted to falsifying donor records with his campaign treasurer, Nancy Marks. The pair used fake names, including those of friends and family, to inflate fundraising totals and secure public matching funds.

According to reports, some of that money went toward OnlyFans subscriptions, Botox, Ferragamo, and more.

Book yours at! 👇🏼https://t.co/um70RMKM9z https://t.co/A12v6vPqRm — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) October 19, 2025

Santos expressed gratitude toward Trump and claimed that he was coming out of prison a changed man. He tweeted, “President Trump reminded me that in this country we love so much, no mistake, no hardship, and no fall from grace can take away the possibility of renewal.”

He later added, “I’m far from perfect. I’ve made mistakes, I’ve stumbled, but I never lost faith in Him.”

The commutation was celebrated by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who posted, “THANK YOU President Trump for releasing George Santos!!”

Social media reacts to Santos’s Cameo comeback

Online reaction to Santos’s swift return was immediate and mostly sardonic. X user @migold posted a screenshot of his Cameo notification with the caption, “That was fast.”

Meanwhile, @wsteaks dryly observed, “George Santos has returned… to Cameo.”

Some users leaned into meme territory. @2Tall2Furious shared a GIF of Oscar Isaac sighing, writing, “Somehow, George had returned.”

@Crashandmemes joked, “There’s gotta be one person who found out George Santos was released because of the cameo notification.”

@kylietcheung tweeted, “A diva is the female version of a hustler #MoneyNeverSleeps.”

George Santos ruined the lives of multiple US military veterans. Took all of their savings.

He never apologized, never paid them back — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 19, 2025

Others were less excited. @acnewsitics tweeted, “George Santos ruined the lives of multiple US military veterans. Took all of their savings. He never apologized, never paid them back.”

Journalist Brad Polumbo called the commuted sentence “disgraceful.”

“He scammed and defrauded people, and was only pardoned because he is a Republican Trump supporter. That’s insane,” he wrote.

That’s insane. — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ (@brad_polumbo) October 20, 2025

