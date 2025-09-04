Gavin Newsom won’t stop clowning Kid Rock in the style of Trump

California Governor Gavin Newsom has added Kid Rock to his list of MAGA folks to troll over the past month, and people can’t get enough of it.

Featured Video

Newsom has taken to social media in recent months to emulate President Donald Trump, presumably to mock the president and his supporters, as well as to highlight how absolutely absurd it is to watch a political figure act the way Trump always has online.

He has also, on occasion, taken aim at other prominent MAGA figures, and at one point, he looped Kid Rock into the mix.

Gavin Newsom vs Kid Rock

In mid-August, Newsom used the @GovPressOffice X account to post an AI-generated image of Kid Rock showing support for the CA governor.

Advertisement

I ACCEPT! — GCN pic.twitter.com/DLWF65DraJ — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 18, 2025

Kid Rock couldn’t let it be, and jumped into the fray with a comeback that felt appropriate for everything Kid Rock is.

The only support Gavin Newscum will ever get out of me is from DEEZ NUTZ https://t.co/H67yDceIpf — KidRock (@KidRock) August 19, 2025

Obviously, things kept going from there.

Advertisement

“I HATE KID ROCK !!! — GCN” the @GovPressOffice X account tweeted on Aug. 19.

I HATE KID ROCK !!! — GCN — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 19, 2025

“HAS ANYONE NOTICED THAT SINCE I SAID “I HATE KID ROCK” HE’S NO LONGER ‘HOT?’ — GCN” the office tweeted later that day.

HAS ANYONE NOTICED THAT SINCE I SAID “I HATE KID ROCK” HE’S NO LONGER ‘HOT?’ — GCN — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 20, 2025

Advertisement

The entire escalation was reminiscent of Trump’s tweets about Taylor Swift. Some of Newsom’s tweets were, in fact, verbatim other than swapping in Kid Rock for Swift, and Trump had even shared a similar AI image alleging that Swift (who has openly supported Democrat politicians and not Trump) wanted people to vote for him.

Why is Gavin Newsom trolling Kid Rock?

The simple answer to why any of this is happening is most likely just that Newsom is trolling Kid Rock because he can.

Kid Rock has been one of the rare vocal MAGA celebrities in the era of Trump. Perhaps most notably, he jumped on that absurd transphobic bandwagon against Dylan Mulvaney, which saw him shooting up a bunch of Bud Light cans in protest of the brand sponsoring a video on Mulvaney’s channel. He was spotted drinking Bud Light in public not long after that little display of fragility.

Advertisement

Newsom: I mean, even poor Kid Rock — these guys, they’ve gotten a little precious, haven’t they? The folks at Fox are like, “Oh, this is so unbecoming of a governor. Oh, oh.”



And meanwhile, they sit there reading his tweets every single day. Are they really that out of touch?… pic.twitter.com/Yb5MTyDFNX — Acyn (@Acyn) August 20, 2025

Taking aim at any MAGA celeb feels like low-hanging fruit at this point. They’re all pretty washed up and desperate for any visibility, so it isn’t surprising that Kid Rock took the bait.

Newsom escalates with parody threats

As it turns out, Newsom isn’t done with all of this yet. Last week, he used Kid Rock to parody Trump’s threats to strip Rosie O’Donnell of American citizenship by threatening to take away Kid Rock’s California residency—in all caps, of course.

Advertisement

“BECAUSE OF THE FACT THAT KID ROCK IS NOT IN THE BEST INTERESTS OF OUR GREAT STATE, I AM GIVING SERIOUS CONSIDERATION TO TAKING AWAY HIS RESIDENCY. HE IS A THREAT TO CALIFORNIA’S EARDRUMS, AND SHOULD REMAIN IN THE WONDERFUL STATE OF MICHIGAN, IF THEY WANT HIM. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” read the tweet.

BECAUSE OF THE FACT THAT KID ROCK IS NOT IN THE BEST INTERESTS OF OUR GREAT STATE, I AM GIVING SERIOUS CONSIDERATION TO TAKING AWAY HIS RESIDENCY. HE IS A THREAT TO CALIFORNIA’S EARDRUMS, AND SHOULD REMAIN IN THE WONDERFUL STATE OF MICHIGAN, IF THEY WANT HIM. GOD BLESS AMERICA! —… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 30, 2025

Are we in a timeline made up of the weirdest political strategies? Yes. But with everything as dark as it is, sometimes you just have to take amusement where you find it. And something tells us Newsom will be back for more of all this ragging on Kid Rock any day now.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.