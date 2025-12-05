“All Republican women are hot!”: Fox hosts say joining the GOP makes women “hotter”

Fox Business hosts attempted to sell a new kind of conservative branding by suggesting that joining the Republican party could make women “hotter.”

Host Katrina Campins, appearing on Jesse Watters Primetime, claimed that women could boost their attractiveness simply by registering as Republicans. She said that “all Republican women are hot,” while Watters agreed without hesitation, replying, “It is true. So when you register Republican, you just get hotter.”

The particular look they seem to be attempting to rebrand is what has been nicknamed the “Mar-a-Lago face.”

What is Mar-a-Lago face?

Mar-a-Lago face describes the glossy, unnaturally full features associated with Trump-aligned public figures. These include Secretary Kristi Noem, former Representative Matt Gaetz, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Laura Loomer.

The look often involves heavy filler, puffed lips, and a porcelain-like stillness that draws comparisons to Real Housewives, drag performers, and even sleep-paralysis figures. As trends have shifted, plastic surgeons in Washington, D.C. said more patients asked for that very aesthetic, although without naming it aloud.

Plastic surgeon Anita Kulkarni noticed this change after Trump took office for his second term. While her West End practice traditionally attracted patients seeking subtle results, she said she recently encountered more “unreasonable requests.”

She said she has to tell people, “‘To my eye, if I put any more in there, you’re going to cross over from looking like the best version of yourself to looking like Maleficent.’ I have to say no in a way that I have never seen before.”

Another surgeon, Kelly Bolden, said Mar-a-Lago face generally formed through layers of Botox and filler injections beneath the skin. Bolden described the outcome as a “mask-face” effect, one that looked obvious by design rather than enhancement by refinement.

Fox News tries to rebrand the “Mar-a-Lago face” as aspirational

Campins insisted that joining the GOP didn’t just make women wiser with age but also allegedly more attractive.

She even likened the transformation to aging like “good wine.” Her remarks stemmed from commentary about Republican actress Sydney Sweeney, who has recently become a hot topic for culture-war chatter.

Campins claimed, “She’s getting hotter, and they’re so jealous, right? They’re like, ‘She’s so Republican,’ she gets hotter by the minute, right? And so my advice to all the ladies, our side is better, and you get hotter, right? All Republican women are hot! Tell me that’s not true.”

Against that backdrop, Campins’ assertion that Republican affiliation increased attractiveness read less like commentary and more like branding. It also reinforced an emerging beauty template tied to political identity. Conservative pundits celebrated the look as aspirational, even while surgeons warned that overfilling risked cartoonish results.

This is a shift from February of this year, when TikTokers were making fun of “Republican makeup” or “conservative girl makeup.” The clumpy, streaky makeup look was a clapback against conservatives who made fun of the “blue-haired liberal.”

