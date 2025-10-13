“Spoiled insecure brats”: Army sniper erupts over Trump sending troops to cities

A former Army sniper who goes by @cfh.unfiltered on TikTok delivered a blistering critique of the federal deployment of troops to Portland. In a recent video, he shared his frustration with President Donald Trump’s decision to send armed forces into U.S. cities. His post quickly drew strong reactions from veterans and civilians alike.

In the clip, the veteran admitted he struggled with how to respond. “I’ve been sitting here for two hours thinking about what the f*ck to say,” he said. “A lot of people are asking me my thoughts on Donald Trump sending troops to Portland. I mean, what the f*ck can I say anymore?”

He went on to condemn Trump’s labeling of anti-fascists as terrorists.

“He labelled people that are against fascism as terrorists. So people that are against fascism are now enemies of the United States of America,” he said. “And then he deploys soldiers to blue cities. That’s insane.”

Criticism of militarization and “spoiled brats”

Throughout the video, @cfh.unfiltered accused Trump supporters of embracing authoritarianism. He mocked self-proclaimed patriots who never served in combat but now claim they’re “ready for war.”

According to him, these individuals were “a bunch of f*cking has-been, no-combat-seen dudes that ‘almost’ joined.”

He continued, “The war in Iraq and Afghanistan lasted 20 f*cking years. You had your opportunity to show the world that you’re a f*cking man, and now you wanna bring that f*cking environment home to my land where I’m gonna raise my f*cking kid? How dare you? How f*cking dare you?”

The veteran said he believed spoiled and insecure men were surrendering freedoms for power.

“I always knew it was gonna be spoiled f*cking brats that were gonna bring this country down,” he said. “Spoiled f*cking insecure brats that were gonna give up their constitutional liberties and hand extreme power over to one f*cking man. Stop f*cking my country up.”

He also described a shift among veterans he knew. “I’m getting messages every day of veterans, of former Trump supporters,” he said.

“My cousin, he’s a veteran, big MAGA supporter. Just sent me this long message about how he no longer supports Trump and how he thinks that he’s trying to install a totalitarian regime.”

Reactions from supporters and viewers

Although his language was raw, many commenters on TikTok supported his message.

One user identifying as an Army medic wrote, “You’re spot on homie. Live in Portland. Nothing bad happening here, we’re just liberals, people just exercising their rights. keep speaking the truth.”

Another viewer suggested that misinformation distorted Trump’s view of Portland. “I’m convinced he is being shown the riots in 2020 when there were riots in Portland over George Floyd. They are manipulating what they show him.”

A third commenter added, “My son lives in Portland, the only problem they have is a lack of compassion and a place for the homeless to go.”

Finally, one Portland resident mocked the over-armed demonstrators. “Live here in Portland. The amount of sad insecure dudes showing up to protests armed to the teeth is scary and hilarious. Like why do you need extra mags hand pew, vest, concealed spear stick 🤔 These are regular civilians out here (not funded by billionaires)”

The video was also reposted on Reddit, where u/ihateandy2 noted, “Real masculinity is standing up for those who cannot stand up for themselves, while not caring what others think about you, good or bad.”

@cfh.unfiltered did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

