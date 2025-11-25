Erika Kirk shuts down critics of the hug with JD Vance that went viral: “My love language is touch”

Erika Kirk is hitting back at people who gave her side-eye over embracing vice president JD Vance at her late husband’s memorial—but nobody is really buying it.

Featured Video

The murder of controversial rightwing podcaster Charlie Kirk was briefly turned into a dog-and-pony show last month as other rightwing politicians and prominent figures used it to galvanize their base and deepen the divide between Americans. This included several spectacle events, including a Turning Point rally at the University of Mississippi that saw Vance and Kirk’s widow embrace on stage.

“No one will ever replace my husband,” she said at the time. “But I do see some similarities of my husband in JD—in Vice President JD Vance. I do. And that’s why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight.”

Advertisement

Erika Kirk addresses the JD Vance hug

Kirk has repeatedly been treated with suspicion over her public appearances in the wake of her husband’s death. While grief can take a variety of forms that don’t always look the way some people expect it to, things like her interactions with Vance, her readiness to take over her husband’s work, and just her general demeanor have drawn criticism.

Add to that the inevitable conspiracy theories flying around Kirk’s death, and there’s just a lot of side-eye going around.

During an appearance alongside Megyn Kelly in Arizona this week, Kirk finally took a moment to address the hug and the public murmurs that ensued.

Advertisement

“Whoever is hating on a hug needs a hug themselves. I will give you a free hug anytime you want a hug. My love language is touch, if you will,” she said.

🚨 ERIKA KIRK: “I’D GET LESS HATE IF I TOUCHED JD VANCE’S ASS”



In her interview with Megyn Kelly, Erika Kirk finally addressed the viral “hug clip” and she didn’t hold back.



Megyn says critics went “to the weirdest places” over a hug:



“They were acting like you touched the… pic.twitter.com/1eWUeOCbpZ — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) November 24, 2025

Kirk went on to explain that, in the moment, Vance told her that her late husband was proud of her, so she told him, ‘God bless you’ and touched the back of his head in response.

“Anyone who I’ve hugged that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, ‘God bless you.’ That’s just me. If you want to take that out of context, go right ahead,” she continued. “Again, that to me shows that you need a hug more than anyone else.”

Advertisement

Some people still think something is up

Amidst the criticism of Kirk’s public appearances, rumors about her and Vance have begun to swirl. These don’t appear to be based in anything other than what we’ve seen publicly, but imaginations love to run wild.

Her attempt to clear up the situation with the hug didn’t really help to quell any of the wild internet rumors, nor did her admission to Kelly that she had hoped to discover she was pregnant immediately following her husband’s death.

It’s worth noting that there are also currently rumors swirling on social platforms that she is pregnant, but there’s no evidence to substantiate the claim. Here’s a taste of what some X users are saying:

Advertisement

Naw. You’re just getting hate because you’re a “grieving” wife that sheds no actual tears.

As she’s ONLY given men those classic hugs, and then left Jason Aldean’s and JD Vance’s wife to just stand there uncomfortably. Erika Kirk knows exactly what she’s doing. https://t.co/DDjlgwdiZD — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) November 25, 2025

>Rumors about Erika Kirk being pregnant circulate on Twitter

>She says this in a interview less than a day later https://t.co/MmGre7TMEj pic.twitter.com/hSOjgbreTM — 兔 (@MrRabbitGA) November 24, 2025

There are rumors going around saying that Erika Kirk is 8 weeks Pregnant when Charlie got shot 10 weeks ago.



All I’m saying, if that baby comes out looking like a sofa, I know who did it. — Bricktop_NAFO (@Bricktop_NAFO) November 24, 2025

Love is in air (within just 1 mth of husband’s death) 💕



“No one will ever replace Charlie….but I do see some similarities of my husband in JD…Vice President JD Vance”

~Says Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk.



These words seem out of place…much like her leather pants. pic.twitter.com/wUFprhsBBL — Sumit (@SumitHansd) October 31, 2025

Advertisement

so wait he’s gonna marry Erika Kirk then be stepfather to Charlie’s white children, parade them around as his own because he knows the maga racists won’t vote for him with an Indian wife and kids. I don’t wanna go full tinfoil yarmulke here but this entire thing was planned maybe https://t.co/767bOIhbyU pic.twitter.com/hS28MHlS3l — Roy Drones Jr (@chiweethedog) November 21, 2025

erika kirk’s baby when it pops out: pic.twitter.com/2aRIGFOYm2 — ✯Supreme Honkifex✯ (@madiserket) November 24, 2025

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.