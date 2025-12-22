Nicki Minaj showed up at at Turning Point event, made an “assassin” joke, and turned a surprise cameo into a mess

Nicki Minaj made a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest on Sunday, joining Erika Kirk onstage in a moment that quickly sent social media into a spiral.

The rapper, who has recently aligned herself with MAGA politics and publicly praised President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, delivered an off-hand “assassin” joke that many found unsettling, given the context.

Nicki Minaj joins Erika Kirk at TPUSA’s AmericaFest

Kirk and Minaj arrived on stage to the sound of “Super Bass” and a generous amount of pyrotechnics. Their discussion involved fawning over Trump and Vance, and disparaging California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Nicki Minaj makes an appearance at Turning Point USA America Fest with Erika Kirk. pic.twitter.com/E9mVyPT6Cb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 21, 2025

At one point, Minaj echoed a recent tweet in which she called Vance an “assassin.” Her side-eye suggested she knew what she was doing before she winced and put a hand over her mouth. Kirk only laughed at the apparent reference to her husband’s violent death.

“Trust me, there is nothing new under the sun that I have not heard, so we’re fine,” she said.

“You have to laugh about it, truly.”

Asked by Erika Kirk what her advice to young men is, Nicki Minaj says, “don’t be like [Gavin] Newscum.”



Nicki then refers to President Trump as “our handsome, dashing president.”



She then referred to Vice-president JD Vance as “an assassin,” and remembered whom she was on stage… pic.twitter.com/V6GQXQZzo8 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 21, 2025

Kirk went on to predict that the internet would clip that moment and spread it around, and it sure did. The footage drew attacks from both sides of the aisle, as many on the right have accused Erika of profiting and gaining fame from Charlie‘s murder.

Meanwhile, much of the left ditched the rapper a long time ago. Her defense of her husband and her brother, both of whom have been convicted of rape charges, is a hard line for many liberals and leftists.

Cardi B fans, of course, are having a great time sniping at the Minaj fans known as Barbz.

“Nicki Minaj is Cardi B’s Wario”

The backlash to this appearance spread across social media. Unless you’re a conservative who isn’t full white supremacist, this raised eyebrows at the very least.

Awfully convenient that Nicki Minaj found her conservative voice right as she’s losing a $20M mansion and her husband needs a pardon. Just like Russell Brand becoming an anti-woke crusader right after being accused of sexual assault. It’s a grift as old as time. — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) December 22, 2025

7.

“Charli gets shot and dies”



Her wife on the stage with 0 times Grammy winning Nicki Minaj pic.twitter.com/ZPL0ZxyxSi https://t.co/3DayJORyFo — ɛl°º•.🍋‍🟩🐕 (@elfromdepartmnt) December 21, 2025

The way her entire fan base is exactly who maga republicans want to take rights away from https://t.co/7wl8yz82eh — Zo 🎀 (@zowee___) December 21, 2025

its getting harder & harder everyday to watch nicki minaj ruin herself over trump pic.twitter.com/zjgsoVvIRS — kanishk (@kaxishk) December 22, 2025

watching nicki minaj destroy her legacy over an administration that won’t make it to 2029 pic.twitter.com/39WtfT7mxX — simi (@simisuckss) December 21, 2025

