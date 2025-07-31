New Epstein video shows unexplained “orange blob” before his death, and everyone’s making the same joke

A mysterious orange blur on Jeffrey Epstein’s last known jail footage has reignited conspiracy theories and sparked a wave of “orange blob” jokes.

In new surveillance video reviewed by CBS News, an orange blob appears climbing the stairs toward Epstein’s cell block just before his death. The timestamp shows the movement happened around 10:40 p.m. on August 9, 2019. That is the night before the convicted sex trafficker was found dead in his Metropolitan Correctional Center cell.

Federal officials have long claimed the blob was a corrections officer holding clothing or linen. However, forensic experts now say it looks more like a person wearing an orange jumpsuit similar to those issued to inmates.

CBS News’ investigation raised fresh doubts about the Department of Justice’s official version of events. Notably, the video appears to be a screen recording, complete with a visible computer cursor and menu bar. There’s also an unexplained jump in the footage shortly before midnight, and the video’s aspect ratio suddenly shifts.

More troubling, according to experts, is how much of the stairwell and cell entrance remains outside the camera’s field of view. That directly contradicts federal claims that cameras would have captured anyone entering or leaving Epstein’s area.

“To say that there’s no way that someone could get to that, the stairs up to his room, without being seen is false,” said forensic video analyst Jim Safford. Other experts interviewed by CBS backed that assessment.

Conor McCourt, a retired NYPD sergeant and video specialist, said it’s far more likely the orange shape is a person in uniform, rather than someone carrying laundry. Still, despite these red flags, the Office of the Inspector General stood by its conclusion that Epstein’s death was a suicide caused by hanging.

DOJ officials also maintained there was no tampering with the video and no evidence of foul play. “Nothing in its analysis changed or modified the OIG’s conclusions or recommendations,” the agency said in a statement to CBS.

The internet thinks the ‘blob’ looks awfully familiar

While experts debated the footage, the internet quickly latched onto one specific detail: the orange blob itself. Users across social media joked that the blurry shape resembled President Donald Trump in an orange jumpsuit. Others hinted that it was a body double going to replace Epstein in his cell while the convicted felon escaped.

“The jokes write themselves,” one post on X read. Others joked that the blob was Epstein’s “final visitor.”

“Agent orange,” one person tweeted with a neon GIF of Trump.

While the orange blur is almost certainly a jumpsuit, that hasn’t stopped the internet from running with the Trump theory.

One person simply wrote, “Clearly Trump did it after all.”

