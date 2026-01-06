Elon Musk bragged about dining with Trump and everyone immediately remembered one thing

Elon Musk surprised followers over the weekend by posting about his “lovely dinner” with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, just months after publicly accusing him of appearing in the Epstein files.

The feud between the two appears to be over (for now), and the accusatory tweet now only exists in screenshots.

Musk and Trump critics trotted those shots out to taunt the Tesla CEO all Sunday long.

Elon Musk’s lovely dinner

Over the weekend, Musk posted a photo on X showing him at a table with Donald and Melania Trump. Musk is doing his supervillain hand tent while the President speaks over a menu, the three of them roped off from less important people.

“Had a lovely dinner last night with @POTUS and @FLOTUS,” Musk tweeted. “2026 is going to be amazing!”

This came as a surprise to many, and not just because 2026 has been a nightmare so far. Trump and Musk had a very public falling out after the two reportedly disagreed over the president’s spending bill less than six months into his presidency, and the latter began criticizing the bill on social media.

Their brief governmental collaboration ended after Trump announced on Truth Social that he asked Musk to leave his post as a special government adviser.

“Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!” Trump wrote in June.

Musk responded with the “really big bomb” confirming President Trump is in the Epstein files.

“Time to drop the really big bomb,” the CEO posted on X. “@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

He later deleted the tweet.

“Totally beyond and without shame”

Though Musk may have managed to get on Trump’s good side again, the internet wasn’t about to let him forget. Following his Sunday tweet, scores of X users rushed to reference his Epstein files tweet.

“So you dined with someone you said is in the Epstein files????” asked @harryjsisson.

“Didn’t you literally tell everyone he was in the Epstein files… or does that memory get deleted when there’s a dinner invitation?” inquired @VraserX.

“June 5, 2025: Trump is in the Epstein files!” wrote reporter Matt Novak on Bluesky. “Jan. 4, 2026: It was great having dinner with that guy from the Epstein files!”

Some are not surprised, however—especially those who spend their working hours paying attention to these types.

“He basically accused Trump of being a pedophile just months ago and is now back to sucking up to him because it’s an election year and because Trump threatened his contracts,” journalist Mehdi Hasan summarized.

“These people are just totally beyond and without shame.”

“Just months ago, Musk reminded everyone that Trump is in the Epstein files,” said public health scientist Eric Feigl-Ding. “Today he’s fluffing Trump on Twitter. Business must be desperate.”

