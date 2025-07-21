“This is how the world ends”: Here’s how the internet is reacting to Elon Musk teasing “baby Grok AI” for kids

Elon Musk says a version of X’s AI aimed at small children is on the way, leaving everyone to ask the question: why?

Musk made the claim via his social media platform over the weekend. He called the planned project “Baby Grok @xAI”, saying it would be “dedicated to kid-friendly content.”

What is Grok?

For those unfamiliar with Grok itself, it’s an AI chatbot within the X platform. Although many of its features are locked behind a paywall and intended for X subscribers, users can generally ask it questions right on the platform and have it allegedly confirm or deny things that have been posted. It is meant to be a chatbot geared towards free speech and truth-seeking.

However, there have repeatedly been concerns about Musk’s own biases influencing the chatbot. One example is from earlier this month when it started declaring itself “MechaHitler” and spewing extremely racist rhetoric all in the name of “truth.”

“Baby Grok” announcement is met with disdain

Although there isn’t any additional information available about this planned expansion of Grok into the realm of toddlers just yet, people are already bracing for the worst.

“Children should be outside playing & daydreaming, not consuming AI slop,” reads one response to Musk’s post.

There has already been a lot of apprehension surrounding children using AI. To date, many of the conversations center around school and education. There are also concerns regarding how it may impact children’s social skills, sense of self, and even sense of reality.

Even if you believe there’s no turning back with AI, how it plays into the development of children is something to consider with great care and research. However, not many people trust Musk with something like that.

Here’s how people are reacting to the announcement across social media:

"Kid-friendly content", brought to you by the guy who helped Trump win a second term and effectively served as his prime minister despite–by his own admission–knowing that Trump is in the Epstein files.

