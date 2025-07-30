Punk band Dropkick Murphys torch Trump with scathing Epstein montage at Warped Tour

In a blistering punk moment that echoed the tour’s anti-establishment roots, frontman Ken Casey introduced the band’s scathing track “First Class Loser” by dedicating it to President Donald Trump. The band performed as a giant screen flashed clips and photos of Trump with his friend and convicted pedophile and accused sex trafficker, the late Jeffrey Epstein.

“This next song is dedicated to a guy who wears orange makeup, sh*ts his pants in his diapers, rapes women, touches kids,” Casey announced to the crowd. “It’s called ‘First Class Loser.’”

The backdrop included a 2002 New York Magazine quote from Trump. In it, he described Epstein as “a terrific guy” who enjoyed the company of “beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

The band has never stayed silent about politics

The Long Beach Warped Tour performance was far from the band’s first political statement.

Earlier this year, they clashed with an audience member at a Boston show who waved the all-black MAGA hat. Casey called it the “true Nazi edition.” He asked the crowd, “If you’re in a room full of people and you want to know who’s in a cult, how do you know who’s in a cult? They’ve been holding up a fucking hat the whole night to represent a president.”

Not only that, but back in 2022, the Dropkick Murphys went viral for condemning the overwhelming presence of far-right merchandise at the Great Allentown Fair. They called it a “MAGA flea market” in an interview with Rolling Stone.

Fans online are loving the bold montage

Online, reactions to the montage were overwhelmingly positive. Many praised the band for staying true to their punk roots and calling out abuse of power. “This is what punk rock really looks like! ❤️,” one person commented on a TikTok of the montage.

“Waiting for all the maga that never even heard of them to boycott them lol,” another TikToker commented.

A third person wrote, “Forever proud to be gifted with Irish and Scottish blood [in] my veins.”

Several TikTokers pointed out that their conservative friends and family will be upset at this news. One of them wrote, “Oh. my ex friend is really gonna hate this. First he ‘lost’ his all time favorite band: Green Day. Now he loses his second favorite band. Guess why we’re not friends anymore.”

“They’ve lost drunk white guys from boston its over,” tweeted @sh*tshowdotinfo.

Some longtime fans even said they felt proud to support a band that doesn’t back down on politics. Conservative viewers were predictably upset; however, most of the legitimate responses were in favor of the Murphys taking a stance.

