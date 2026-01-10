Hairstylist reveals why Trump’s hair appeared pink in his latest appearance

President Donald Trump’s hair appeared noticeably pink during his Tuesday speech at the Kennedy Center, immediately sparking jokes and speculation across social media. Hair experts say the shift from Trump’s usual platinum-blonde look could be due to lighting and color reflection, or a dye or toner mishap.

And if history is any guide, it likely won’t be the last time Trump’s hair color becomes part of the conversation.

Why does President Trump’s hair look pink?

On the fifth anniversary of the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump spoke at the Kennedy Center on various topics. Many of these pressing subjects got lost in the speculation over why his hair looked like that.

“Why does Trump have pink hair???” asked @consipacy on X.

“Why the f*ck did #Trump dye his hair Pink?” wondered @ScanticAntiques.

Donald Trump is unwell & should be removed. And WHY IS HIS HAIR PINK TODAY? https://t.co/Ch0ZIJRcnh pic.twitter.com/fZyxiF2QaX — StandLikeASuperHero (@ShePersisted001) January 6, 2026

“Donald Trump is unwell & should be removed. And WHY IS HIS HAIR PINK TODAY?” wrote @ShePersisted001.

To get to the bottom of his rosy hue, the Daily Mail spoke with London hairstylist Gustav Fouche. He offered a couple theories, starting with a bad dye job.

“To achieve a silver or lighter blonde look, violet tones are often added to neutralise yellow,” he explained. “However, if too much violet is used or it’s left on slightly too long, it can shift the colour and make the hair appear pinkish rather than cool or neutral.”

This is similar to how some old ladies used to end up with blue-tinged hair.

Then again, it could simply be a lighting issue or even reflections from the red stripes on all the U.S. flags behind him.

“One common reason is lighting. Overhead or stage lighting (especially warmer-toned lights) can cast a pinkish or warm reflection onto light or silver hair,” Fouche said.

“Another factor could be colour reflection from the surroundings.”

Trump critics have noticed and loudly pointed out a pink hue in his hair before. At a 2024 campaign rally, the future president himself seemed to notice something was off.

Trump just noticed the pink gel light on his golden locks 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LV7wEeoohx — Llama Mama (@TeslaTakesOver) September 24, 2024

“I’m just checking out the hairstyle as I’m talking,” he said after pointing to himself on the big screen. “I don’t love it. What the hell can you do?”

This may simply be the consequence of Trump deciding to dye his hair that particular color.

“Unedited photo of Donald and his new pink hair. Very progressive of him,” joked @herotimeszero. “What’s next? Pronouns? A nose ring? A human heart?”

“SOME CALL DONALD’S NEW HAIR PINK,” wrote Governor Newsom Press Office parody account @AwesomeNewsom. “I CALL IT A SHADE OF ‘TERROR THAT KEEPS THE ENTIRE WHITE HOUSE CLAPPING LIKE MORTIFIED SEALS EVEN WHEN PSYCHO POTUS STEPS OUT WITH PINK HAIR AND MANURE MAKE UP.’”

