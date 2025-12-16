Trump critics roast Don Jr. for announcing a new engagement just a year after his last one ended

Donald Trump Jr. announced his latest engagement over the weekend, but the news was met with more mockery than congratulations online.

Speaking at a White House Christmas reception, Trump revealed he plans to marry Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson just about a year after splitting from his previous fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Those who remember his previous relationship are openly wondering whether this one will last.

Donald Trump Jr. gets engaged… again

In a video posted to X by right-wing pundit Laura Loomer, Don Jr. addressed the whistling crowd at the reception. He joked about how his usual speeches are no more than “ranting and raving” before getting to the point.

“I want to wish all of you guys an incredible holiday season, Merry Christmas a very happy new year and to thank Bettina for that one word ‘yes,’” he said.

BREAKING NEWS:



President Trump just announced at the White House that his son @DonaldJTrumpJr and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson are getting married! They just got engaged.



Congratulations to them both. pic.twitter.com/psb38nTGla — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 16, 2025

“That’s a big win for the end of the year.”

He then invited Anderson to speak, and she made sure to thank President Trump and compliment the decor.

“This has really been the most unforgettable weekend of my life, and I get to marry the love of my life,” she added, “and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

Perhaps not the luckiest, but even if this engagement falls through, she could still land a sweet gig in the Trump administration. Don Jr.’s last fiancé, Kimberly Guilfoyle, is serving as the current U.S. ambassador to Greece.

Those two got engaged in late 2020, and sources inside the family reportedly told PEOPLE that the breakup was mutual.

“It’s an amicable split,” a source claimed. “It’s not one that is going to blow up, at least at this point.”

“Wasn’t he just engaged to Kimberly?”

Those who haven’t kept a close eye on Don Jr. expressed confusion around the engagement. Many thought he was still with Guilfoyle, which made an already quick turnaround seem a whole lot faster.

“I’m confused, wasn’t he just engaged to Kimberly?” asked @sindywohl.

“Wasn’t he engaged to Kimberly for like a decade?” wrote @Frost_Caldwell.

“Is this another fake engagement like with Kimberly?” @BaybeePanda1 inquired.

“Future ambassador to Greece?” joked @miketherien.

“So that’s why he sent his last fiancée to Greece,” @OxfordFarr66929 observed.

“The Trumps have a history and pattern of ditching a woman every 5 to 10 years and to get a fresh one,” said @robertosavard. “Donny used to brag about this to Howard Stern.”

