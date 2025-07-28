Viral video has the internet accusing President Donald Trump of cheating at golf…again

President Donald Trump is being accused of cheating at golf—again—thanks to a viral video.

Featured Video

Why is Donald Trump being accused of cheating at golf?

Over the weekend, a video taken in the U.K. while Trump was there golfing went viral. It showed the president driving a golf cart across the green while two caddies walk alongside him. When one gets in front of the cart, he casually tosses the ball behind him, after which Trump approaches it with his golf club.

Trump working hard to bring down grocery prices pic.twitter.com/6qeYX9uFGe — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 27, 2025

Advertisement

The video gives the appearance that the caddie placed the ball for Trump to play from rather than continuing on from his own shot.

Amazing how Trump’s ball he hit into the deep rough just magically pops out of his caddie’s pocket and they all just play it off like Trump just hit it there. 29 time Club Champion! https://t.co/MeRfVqT60U — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 27, 2025

Why does this matter?

To be fair, there’s a lot of context missing from this video. And plenty of MAGA commenters are saying it doesn’t matter even if Trump really was “cheating” because he wasn’t playing in a tournament.

Advertisement

But the president has been repeatedly accused of cheating at golf in the past—to the extent that an entire book was actually written about his golf game, titled Commander in Cheat.

“I’ve always said golf is like bicycle shorts. It reveals a lot about a guy,” author Rick Reilly told Deadline White House over the weekend after Trump boasted that he won two golf tournaments—at a club he owns. “And what it reveals about this guy is that he cannot lose. He has to win and he will do anything to cheat.”

Social media blasts Trump over his golf game

There seem to only be two type of people left in the world—those who don’t need golf to know Trump is a liar, and those who simply will never care regardless of what lies he’s caught telling. Still, people shared the video and criticized the president for allegedly doing something so petty all the same.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

