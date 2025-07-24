“I’m not even gonna justify”: A college student called out a surprised Charlie Kirk with an insult from his father

A college student blindsided Turning Point USA (TPUSA) co-founder Charlie Kirk with a poignant question, calling him a white supremacist. Footage if the student’s query and Kirk’s stunned reaction went viral early this week, earning him high praise among the political left.

While he does not identify as a white supremacist, Kirk has campaigned against DEI, critical race theory, and Black Lives Matter movements and denied the existence of white privilege.

“You should be ashamed of your father”

During yet another stop in Kirk’s frequent college campus tours, one young student took the opportunity to ask a question on behalf of his dad. He identified himself as Jacob Norwood and said he was a junior in high school.

In the extended video, posted by TPUSA on YouTube and calling him “cocky,” he argues with Kirk about birthright citizenship before moving on to the best part.

“I have one more question, my dad wanted me to ask you,” said Norwood. “He said, ‘Would you still be a white supremacist if you were in a more diverse work field?’”

The camera cuts to Kirk’s reaction right after “white supremacist,” showing his surprise.

“So do you think I’m a white supremacist?” Kirk asked.

“I have no idea if you’re a white supremacist,” Norwood replied. “My dad has watched a lot of you. He said, ‘If you weren’t out here preaching hate and working on your three-pointers, do you think you would probably be better at that?’”

“I’m not even gonna justify… You should be ashamed of your father,” Kirk said. “Your father peddles lies. I’m not a white supremacist.”

Is Charlie Kirk a white supremacist?

Charlie Kirk has denied being a white supremacist in the past, but had to do so because he engages in rhetoric and pushes conspiracy theories favored by white supremacists. The Southern Poverty Law Center wrote that Kirk “proudly embraced a white nationalist conspiracy theory” in 2024, referring to the “great replacement” lie.

Meanwhile, the extremism tracker officially added TPUSA to its Hate Map in late May of 2025.

Since founding TPUSA in 2012, Kirk has been touring college campuses to push right-wing messages to young people, claiming that these spaces peddle leftist propaganda. He also published articles with titles like “‘White Privilege’ is a Racist Lie” on his website. In October 2021, he launched the “Exposing Critical Racism Tour.”

Student to Charlie Kirk: “I have one more question my dad wanted me to ask you; Would you still be a white supremacist if you were in a more diverse work field?”



Call out every single one of these people any chance you get. pic.twitter.com/7UPtpVlBBg — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) July 21, 2025

Those responding to the @BlueATLGeorgia clip on X largely agreed that Kirk is a white supremacist and praised the student and/or his dad for saying it.

User @Shook_FVB laughed at the idea that “the guy who said America isn’t compatible with immigration says he’s not a white supremacist.”

“‘I’m not a white supremacist, I just think black people shouldn’t fly airplanes and MLK Jr. was a horrible guy, we shouldn’t celebrate, that’s all,’” wrote @EQUIPTsmif in an imitation of Kirk.

That’s how you know u lost an argument when ur giving low blows 😂 this kid got it https://t.co/7i89zU1zHH — 💕 THEE BEGAN ✨ (@GIMM3URKN33Z) July 22, 2025

“That’s how you know u lost an argument when ur giving low blows,” said @GIMM3URKN33Z, “this kid got it.”

