Folgers went from $12.99 to $19.72 in a month: Your coffee just got more expensive, and people are blaming Trump

Coffee prices across the U.S. have surged nearly 20% since late 2024, and many Americans are blaming one thing: tariffs. After former President Donald Trump announced a new 50% tariff on Brazilian imports—Brazil being one of the world’s biggest coffee exporters—online outrage has brewed over rising grocery bills and viral price comparisons.

Average coffee costs are up 17 percent since 2024

An X post by investments manager @SpencerHakimian went viral on Wednesday as he compared the price of a two-pound tub of Folgers today to what it was at the end of June. Hakimian claims that it was just $12.99 a month ago, and now it’s $19.72.

Folger's Coffee.



$19.72



This was $12.99 a month ago.

That’s a huge jump, though not entirely surprising. Experts have been predicting an increase in the price of coffee and pretty much all other groceries since Trump’s tariffs first started kicking in.

Fellow X user Juliet Jeske (@DecodingFoxNews) has been tracking these developments for months.

“I check the price of basic grocery items every month on FRED (Federal Reserve Economic Data) the price of coffee has increased 19.9% since December,” she wrote. “About 99% of all coffee in the U.S. is imported.”

I check the price of basic grocery items every month on FRED (Federal Reserve Economic Data) the price of coffee has increased 19.9% since December. About 99% of all coffee in the U.S. is imported. https://t.co/nMyG9ZFZ70 — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) July 30, 2025

FRED is a free tool anyone can access online, and it shows that coffee prices are indeed skyrocketing. It’s unclear which metric Jeske has been using, but we looked at the average price of “Coffee, 100%, Ground Roast, All Sizes (Cost per Pound/453.6 Grams) in U.S. City Average” and found similar results.

According to FRED, the average price of this type of coffee increased by nearly 17 percent since December 2024. To be fair, the spike began in May 2024, but has only developed a steeper incline since Trump took office.

Price comparisons show Folgers, Maxwell House coffee up several dollars

Expected or not, it’s no shocker that many U.S. X users are raging at this development. Some clear MAGA types are pushing back, claiming that the Folgers price hike must be fake news, but they’d have to call FRED a liar, too.

Those on the left are happy to blame this all on Trump and his party.

Welcome to what Republicans have always done for you. https://t.co/g0NUC95oL3 — Robert Welch II (@WelchRobII) July 30, 2025

“Welcome to what Republicans have always done for you,” said @WelchRobII.

“‘The best part of waking up is tariffs in your cup,’” sang @jmarshallut.

Others supported Hakimian’s claim by posting their own coffee price finds.

“I posted about Maxwell House 2 weeks ago. Was $9.99 now $17.99,” claimed @wendyp4545.

“Maxwell House Dark Silk goes for $13.32; I bought the same 24.5 oz for $9.98 in January!” wrote @2salt2furious.

Trump fans are in heavy denial mode, sometimes in defiance of their own eyes.

Hasn’t been 12.99 in a decade — Chris D 🇺🇸 thunder/lightning (@chrisdefelice_) July 30, 2025

“Hasn’t been 12.99 in a decade,” claimed @chrisdefelice_.

Meanwhile, @amattattack looked it up on another grocery price tracker.

“1 month ago this was $19.72 as it is now,” they wrote. “This stuff is literally tracked. I’m so tired of the lying.”

The graphic provided, however, seems to show a significant price jump right around the end of June, even if it wasn’t precisely one month ago. It also shows another jump soon before Trump took office when he was promising to follow through with his tariff plan.

Graphs are fun.

