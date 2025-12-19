“He spit in his food”: Trump’s Treasury Secretary loses it after getting heckled at a D.C. restaurant

A TikTok comedian grabbed footage of a CODEPINK activist confronting Trump administration Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a night out at a Washington, D.C. wine bar, accusing him of contributing to mass deaths through U.S. economic sanctions.

The confrontation, captured by Lukas Thimm, is part of a broader push to publicly challenge Trump officials wherever they appear.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has a bad dinner

Bessent was out at Reveler’s Hour on Wednesday night when CODEPINK DC organizer Olivia DiNucci stood to make a roast toast, according to the organization’s press release. She introduced the secretary and then got into the impact of his global economic sanctions.

TikToker Lukas Thimm (@lukasthimm) witnessed this and caught some of it with his phone.

“He oversees the deaths of 600,000 people due to sanctions annually,” DiNucci said. “How many people are going to die because of the blood that’s on your hands?”

As she spoke, Bessent himself began to boo, which at one point in U.S. history would have been considered a classless move. Others joined him in the booing, but Thimm can be seen grinning and nodding in CODEPINK’s shot.

CODEPINK is described on its website as “a feminist grassroots organization working to end U.S. warfare and imperialism, support peace and human rights initiatives, and redirect resources into healthcare, education, green jobs and other life-affirming programs.”

The comedian even had something to add to the organization’s report, telling them on camera that he saw Bessent spit in his own food when he didn’t get his way. The CODEPINK footage shows the secretary getting up to go complain to the manager.

“When the restaurant wouldn’t get [the protesters] to leave, I saw, he stood up and he spit in his food,” Thimm reported on TikTok.

“What a drama queen. He walked right out like a little Real Housewife, and, oh my god, it was amazing.”

DiNucci was referencing a report by The Lancet released in August stating that “economic sanctions imposed by the USA or the EU were associated with 564,258 deaths … annually from 1971 to 2021.”

“He thinks he can just go to restaurants?”

Critics of President Donald Trump and his administration often agree that these folks don’t deserve to find peace in public spaces. Organizations like CODEPINK have been disrupting dinners like this for decades, but have gained more attention for these actions in recent years amid the political upheaval in the U.S.

Anyone on TikTok can see this reflected in the comments.

“No one in this administration should know peace if they are out in public,” said @hellogreyjay.

“He thinks he can just go to restaurants?” @bustabridges remarked.

Others had high praise for both DiNucci and the wine bar that let her stay.

“Women leading the resistance yet again!!” @angelagenx declared. “We see you and we love you, Queen!!”

“Name the restaurant – they didn’t kick her out!” said @newfangledromance. “They deserve my business!”

“I hope you stood up and applauded her,” wrote @judgy.eyebrow.era. “That takes courage and I’m proud to live in a time line with anyone who will showcase the backbone this current administration lacks.”

