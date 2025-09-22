“Come on, man”: Mourners at Charlie Kirk memorial leave streets covered in trash

Videos from locals and reports from Arizona news outlets show that streets outside State Farm Stadium in Glendale were left blanketed in garbage after thousands gathered Sunday for Charlie Kirk’s memorial.

With bags banned at the high-profile event, attendees brought folding chairs, food, and water bottles, only to abandon them on the ground.

Charlie Kirk fans leave behind more than memories

The memorial for Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk took place on Sunday in Glendale, AZ, at the State Farm Stadium, which was expected to attract tens of thousands of people. Perhaps due to the violent nature of Kirk’s death and the high-profile attendees, the stadium owners banned bags of any kind from the service.

“The Charlie Kirk Memorial program on September 21 is a NO BAG event,” they said.

“Guests arriving with bags, even clear bags, will NOT be permitted entry,” TPUSA stressed.

Many mourners arrived early Sunday morning, or even the night before, bringing chairs, snacks, and water bottles with them. Without nearly enough trash receptacles around, they simply left these items on the ground for someone else to pick up.

“Crowds of literally hundreds and thousands of people are just walking over this trash on their way to the security checkpoints,” said Instagram user @thesidewalkschool in their video.

“This is what you come into my city for? To trash it?” asked TikToker @randomcrusade. “Come on, man. Respect my city.”

Local news affiliate AZFamily reported that city crews had to clean up after the right-wing mourners on Monday. Despite knowing that President Donald Trump and members of his administration would attend, it sounds like staff couldn’t handle the number of people who showed up, leaving the crowd to feel “out of control.”

Social media reacts

“What an amazing metaphor they made for themselves!” wrote @dave_exclaims on Instagram.

“Nature is a garbage can to the right. And cleaning up is someone else’s job,” said @dang.stickers. “That’s why Republican presidents make huge messes and the next guy always has to spend 4 years fixing it while being demonized the entire time.”

On Reddit’s r/Fauxmoi sub, commenters overwhelmingly agreed.

“It was a photo op. It served it’s purpose and now they have moved on,” u/Bears_Are_Scary explained. “Also I have attended several NASCAR events (awesome, raise hell praise Dale) and it looks like this at the end too—you can’t take some stuff in, so you have to just leave it and then go try to find it after and that takes forever.”

“Damn it’s almost like they don’t give a sh*t about anyone other than themselves,” suggested u/BeMoreKind_.

