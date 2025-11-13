UFC flyweight champion Brandon Royval isn’t clamoring for a spot in the MMA fight President Donald Trump is reportedly planning for the White House lawn next year.

In a recent podcast interview, Royval said the idea of competing for the president’s personal entertainment feels more like The Hunger Games than a sporting event. He also joked that he’s “too Mexican-looking” to feel comfortable fighting on federal property amid heightened ICE operations.

Royval rejects slated White House fight

Toward the end of an “In the Arena MMA” podcast episode posted to YouTube on Tuesday, Royval came out strong against the idea of fighting for the viewing pleasure of the president and his associates.

After many months of hinting, UFC CEO Dana White appeared to confirm in August that an MMA fight would take place on the South Lawn of the White House next summer. This would be part of the celebration around America’s 250th anniversary.

“The White House fight is on,” said White in an Instagram post. “We got it done today.”

Neither White nor Trump has announced who would be fighting, leaving fans to dream. While some (including an “In the Arena MMA” host) assumed that any fighter would accept the invitation, Royval is a hard “no.”

“Oh no, I don’t give a sh*t about fighting at the f*cking White House,” said the flyweight. “I want to fight in front of big crowds, bro.”

While Trump promised a crowd of 20,000 plus a national TV audience, Royval had additional reasons for not wanting to fight on the South Lawn.

“I don’t give a f*ck about any of our political figures right now, and to fight in front of them just seems like some f*cking Hunger Games type of f*cking sh*t,” he added. “I don’t give a f*ck to fight in front of a bunch of f*cking billionaires and rich people that f*cking could give a sh*t less about me.”

He went on to bring up the mass ICE operations across the nation.

“And honestly, I’m too Mexican-looking. ICE is f*cking suspiciously arresting motherf*ckers and, I don’t know, who knows? Next thing you know, I’m in Mexico, I don’t speak Spanish and sh*t.”

“I am SHOCKED by this”

Refreshing🔥….UFC fighter Brandon Royval on fighting at the White House:



“I don’t care to fight in front of a bunch of billionaires who couldn’t care less about me. I wanna fight in front of people that are fans of MMA and can relate to me” pic.twitter.com/W2yMBVS94z — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 12, 2025

Those apt to agree with Royval’s sentiments about billionaires, ICE, and the current White House occupants seem pleasantly surprised at his take. Popular left-wing X account @WUTangKids called it “refreshing,” possibly because MMA fighters have a reputation for being more right-leaning, to say the least.

“Finally somebody in the UFC who isn’t a MAGA head,” said @Diesels_inferno.

“Wow…. someone with an actual brain that works for the UFC,” @DeezNutzMMA remarked. “I am SHOCKED by this, Brandon f*ckn gets it.”

Meanwhile, Trump supporters appear confident that the White House would never invite Royval anyway, while others claimed that it will definitely be the most-watched card in MMA history.

“It’s going to be nationally broadcast on CBS for free and will likely be the first MMA card a lot of people ever watch,” claimed @SpookyDeGenaro. “Thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of new UFC fans are going to be created by the White House card.”

“Interesting… the guy wasn’t even invited to fight in the event and probably wouldn’t be invited anyways, but still come to public to say he refuses to accept a fight there,” wrote @rdeleon69.

