“So tacky”: The Washington Monument’s makeover for America’s 250th birthday is causing quite the commotion

The National Park Service announced that the Washington Monument would feature a dramatic lighting makeover in honor of the United States‘ 250th birthday. This marks the beginning of a year-long celebration of American independence named Freedom 250.

The new light show debuted on Dec 31, with projections illuminating the monument every hour from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. But while the Monument has been illuminated before, the design choices this time have stirred mixed reactions.

Reactions to the divisive design

The lighting event was intended to showcase a “narrative projection,” part of a series of celebrations leading up to the nation’s milestone anniversary. However, the online response has been less than enthusiastic. Folks on social media quickly expressed their disappointment with the aesthetic choices, with some calling it “ugly” and “tacky.”

One person, @shreyabasu003, didn’t hold back, saying, “I’m crying this [expletive] is so [expletive] ugly.”

Others, like @Jesse_Brenneman, seemed to view the design as emblematic of a broader cultural shift. “2026: The year America finally completes its transformation into a strip mall vape store,” they tweeted, drawing a connection between the monument’s makeover and neon signs typically seen in tacky shops.

The criticism didn’t stop there. @ChrisCooperDC offered a blunt assessment, writing, “Garish and gross. Wonder where that came from.”

A sense of frustration also came through in @IanMellul‘s tweet, which called out a potential future projection on the monument. “What day do we think they are going to project ‘President Donald J Trump’ or a photo of Trump on the Washington Monument?”

Similarly, @DECfromOH asked, “Why is everything this admin does so [expletive] TACKY?”

A sarcastic tone prevailed

While some critiques were serious, others took a more sarcastic approach. @JustASaneGirl tweeted a sass-filled assessment of the monument’s look, saying, “Hey MAGA…aren’t you glad your hard-earned tax dollars are being spent to make the Washington Monument look like a giant neon dildo while your health insurance and groceries are skyrocketing out of control.”

A few commenters got creative in their responses. @PollyVinyl1 tweeted, “I would like a word with your graphic designer,” alongside a GIF showing someone about to slap a person in the face through a phone screen.

I would like a word with your graphic designer. https://t.co/Gxc1e5gdwK pic.twitter.com/DnBgPQF0Yo — Saint Charlie🇵🇸🦈🐝™️ (@PollyVinyl1) January 1, 2026

@bonobochick summed up their thoughts with a simple yet effective critique: “Looking gaudy AF instead of tasteful + dignified. 😖”

Looking gaudy AF instead of tasteful + dignified. 😖 https://t.co/jiPNuSNpKB pic.twitter.com/4r5ivKZe5Y — Miss D is bonobochick on bsky + tumblr too 📚 📺 (@bonobochick) January 1, 2026

Some viewed the light projections as a sad reflection of contemporary America. @BSnyder937 expressed, “I love theme parks. I love tacky neon [expletive]. Can we not desecrate the Washington Monument like that? Although it does seem a fittingly sad symbol of what America has become…”

