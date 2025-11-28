“It’s called a joke”: Alex Jones shares AI Thanksgiving pic with Sydney Sweeney, then rants about “triggered” reactions

Alex Jones kicked off some low stakes drama over the holidays after sharing what appeared to be a photo of him spending Thanksgiving with Sydney Sweeney. But was it real?

The drama started when the InfoWars host reposted an image shared to X by @AlexJonesIA that showed Jones holding a cooked turkey on a platter and standing in a kitchen next to Sweeney.

Jones himself reposted it, added the image again, and captioned it, “Happy thanksgiving to all of my fellow Americans as we continue to battle for the future of our republic.”

Happy thanksgiving to all of my fellow Americans as we continue to battle for the future of our republic. https://t.co/xh7x8yAZ1y pic.twitter.com/knXJIobl71 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 27, 2025

Did Alex Jones and Sydney Sweeney have Thanksgiving together?

In short, no. If the Euphoria star spent the holidays with any rightwing conspiracy theorists, it wasn’t Jones.

Although his original post makes no acknowledgment of the fact that the photo is not real, Jones later made a video explaining the situation.

“I saw a viral post where some folks photoshopped—or it’s AI, I can’t tell—an image of myself and the model—who also stands up for basic rights and American values, so I do like her,” he said. “So I reposted it and it went even more viral.”

He then started going off about how “the left got really, really triggered by it” and called him “deceptive” for sharing it.

“It’s called a joke. It also shows how easily people can be manipulated by projecting whatever they want onto it,” he said, followed by a full-on rant about all the times he claims “they” (presumably “the left”) have deceived people in such a manner.

It’s really worth repeating that Jones didn’t even allude to the photo being fake initially. He has also subsequently mocked people who assumed it was real, mostly by sharing a number of other AI-generated images of himself with various famous people and treating them as the real deal.

