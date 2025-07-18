“I would not feel safe there”: Airbnb guest cancels 5 minutes after arrival because she spotted a Trump-Vance flag on the property

An Airbnb host says one of her guests took one look at a Trump flag in the yard and left without even unpacking.

The host, who runs the TikTok account @outskirtsofheavenfarm, explained that the woman had booked a stay at her animal rescue and sanctuary but canceled almost immediately after arriving. The reason, she said, was political.

“She got in her car, drove away, and left,” the host said in the clip, which has now been viewed over 1.5 million times. “There was no way she could stay somewhere like this,” the guest allegedly told her after spotting a flag supporting President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

The video’s caption read, “We worked all day preparing for our farm Airbnb guest only for her to get here and leave,” while the text overlay bluntly stated: “Airbnb guest cancels in first 5 minutes.”

The host didn’t hide her frustration, saying she’d spent the entire day prepping the space, only for the trip to unravel before it even began.

Airbnb host defends signage

In the comments section, @outskirtsofheavenfarm pushed back at critics and defended the flag.

She noted that her farm is in North Carolina, a state that voted for Trump in both 2020 and 2024, and said she was surprised the guest would be so bothered. “If I went somewhere and there were Biden signs, I wouldn’t care,” she wrote. “So crazy to me.”

She added that people “need to just calm down” and asked, “Who cares about a sign?”

The host also clarified that the Trump-Vance flag isn’t even on the Airbnb building itself and said listing photos make its presence clear. In another comment, she suggested the guest wouldn’t be getting a refund.

Trump and Airbnb rentals

Though this wasn’t the same situation, Trump’s name has come up in Airbnb controversies before. Back in 2017, shortly after Trump’s first election, an Asian American woman named Dyne Suh said her reservation was canceled by a host who made racist remarks.

Suh had booked a cabin in Big Bear, California, and confirmed with the host that she could bring two extra friends. But when she messaged again shortly before arrival to double-check, the host accused her of being a “con artist” and canceled.

“I wouldn’t rent to u if u were the last person on earth,” the host reportedly wrote. “One word says it all. Asian.”

Suh pulled over during a snowstorm to regroup and ended up speaking with a KTLA news crew about the ordeal. She later shared the story in a tearful Facebook post and confirmed she and her friends eventually found shelter.

Airbnb permanently removed the host from its platform and called the behavior “abhorrent and unacceptable,” reiterating its non-discrimination policy.

Viewers weigh in

While the guest hasn’t spoken publicly, the implication in the host’s video was clear, and TikTok commenters had plenty to say. Some defended the woman’s decision to leave, saying she had every right to choose accommodations that aligned with her values.

“You chose to put your values in full view,” one viewer told the host. “So did she.”

“It’s about morals and character,” another added. “She stood on hers.”

“You’re free to make your own decisions, but not free from the consequences of those decisions,” said a third.

Others who said they would’ve done the same chimed in too.

“I would not feel safe there, either,” one woman wrote.

“Hope she mentions it in her review, because I would also want to know beforehand,” another added.

“I would cancel, too,” a third said. “That is a hate sign.”

But not everyone agreed. Some called the reaction over the top.

“You dodged a bullet, girlfriend,” one TikTok user told the host.

“People are so triggered by the dumbest stuff,” another wrote. “I mean, it’s a sign.”

@outskirtsofheavenfarm echoed that sentiment, replying, “Totally agree!!! And I forgot it was even there. Been there for so long!!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @outskirtsofheavenfarm via a TikTok direct message.



