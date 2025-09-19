An unusual video circulated online this week showing a church audience applauding what sounded like conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed on September 10 at Utah Valley University. The clip seemed like a sermon from beyond the grave.

Featured Video

However, the pastor presenting it stressed that Kirk never said these words. Instead, the audio came from an AI-generated voice designed to mimic him.

The scene unfolded at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Texas. Pastor Jack Graham introduced the clip by clarifying, “This is not an actual clip of Charlie Kirk. He never said these words. This is an entirely AI-generated fabrication that, nonetheless, garners a standing ovation.” Despite this disclaimer, the congregation still reacted with enthusiasm.

Advertisement

What the AI “Charlie Kirk” robot said

During the service, Graham described the clip as a moving experiment. He explained, “I think it was created. I know it was created on AI, artificial intelligence, from the words of Charlie Kirk.”

“I was so moved just to hear it between services. You’re hearing something the first service didn’t. But I want you to watch this clip and hear what Charlie is saying regarding what happened to him this past week.”

The AI-generated voice then delivered a message in a robotic tone. It began with, “First, I want you to know I’m fine, not because my body is fine, but because my soul is secure in Christ. Death is not the end. It’s a promotion. Don’t waste one second mourning me.”

Advertisement

The voice continued, urging the audience not to surrender to division. “Do not let this violence divide us further. The enemy wants chaos, fear, and retaliation. Don’t give it to them.”

It also called for loyalty to conservative causes. “Remember this: America is worth it. Free speech is worth it. Fighting for the unborn, for families, for sanity in a culture gone mad. It is all worth it.”

The crowd responded with cheers and applause. Many rose to their feet, offering a standing ovation to a voice generated by software rather than a real person.

Pastor Graham ended the moment with tears, telling his congregation, “I love you so much, church. I love you for things just like that.”

Advertisement

Here’s a clip from one of the church services — Prestonwood Baptist in TX.



As the pastor, Jack Graham, makes clear, this is not an actual clip of Charlie Kirk. He never said these words. This is an entirely AI-generated fabrication that, nonetheless, garners a standing ovation. https://t.co/JGvX3zNk9G pic.twitter.com/IzJ0IAwCb8 — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) September 18, 2025

Social media reactions to the bizarre video

Viewers online reacted quickly to the strange spectacle. Some criticized the church for celebrating a fabricated message, while others mocked the surreal quality of the scene.

@3662brendon wrote, “‘double down on truth’ and it’s just a chaotic mishmash of lies and wish fulfillment.” Another, @jopehaley, added, “Maga has lost their god d*mn minds.”

Advertisement

Frustration also appeared in harsher critiques. @Aadam_P declared, “Standing ovation for AI slop, we are beyond cooked, we are in the trash now.” Similarly, @Sevenofnot remarked, “We can’t share a country with these rubes, going to have to set up reservations for brain-scrambled Evangelical AI-worshippers to quarantine their dementia.”

Some pointed out deeper concerns about faith and manipulation. @TomBalestrieri said, “This is way more f**ked up than dancing on his grave.” Meanwhile, @jdrumm11 concluded, “the churches again giving away the game that they simply make shit up, because their audience has already proven themselves to be that f*cking stupid and gullible.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.