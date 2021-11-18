‘I didn’t sign up to work for y’all today’: TikToker shows Zara self-checkout with security tag remover, sparking debate

A popular TikToker complained about having to take off clothing security tags herself at a Zara self-checkout in a viral video posted Tuesday.

The Rush Family (@officialrushfam) is Keshia and Tray Rush’s joint TikTok account where they post videos of their family to over 2.1 million followers. Tuesday’s video showed the couple using Zara’s self-checkout, which requires customers to remove the electronic security tags themselves.

“We gotta have a talk Zara,” the caption reads. The video has over 1 million views and 132,100 likes.

“So Zara has a self-checkout, and I was so excited to pay and just leave,” says Keshia. “No. They have the security-tag thing built in.”

“It’s like you’re doing all the work though,” says Tray.

“I’m doing all the work. I should get a 10% discount for all that. I didn’t sign up to work for y’all today,” says Keshia.

The clothing brand requires customers using self-checkout at some of its locations to remove the electronic security tags themselves with a tool.

The potential inconvenience of having to remove your own tags, or waiting for an employee to come remove tags for you, resulted in mixed reactions. Many commenters were split between the annoyance of having to take tags off and the efficiency of self-checkout.

“OMG when I realized I had to take the tags off too I was so over it. I’d rather stand in the line for 20 mins,” says @melyssaa_c.

“I will literally do anything in a self-checkout to avoid having to interact with another human,” says @jessmeuz.

“I REFUSE to do self checkout. I do NOT get paid to do work for the companies. Nah,” says @fzcnbumn.

“It’s a pain but it’s better than the long lines,” says @shoppingbestie.

The Daily Dot reached out to the Rush family and Zara for comment.

