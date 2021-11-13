‘That’s not ZARA it’s ZABA’: Woman finds Shein tag on her Zara vest in viral TikTok

A TikToker who bought an alleged Zara vest with a Shein label on the inside originally called out the European fashion brand for exposing itself. However, she later discovered she may have been duped by a reseller.

In the initial TikTok, Anya (@xx.anzz) shows viewers her black puffer vest from Zara and zooms in on the label. Things look normal until she opens to the vest interior to reveal another label sewn into the inner lining. Instead of Zara the label clearly reads “Shein.”

“Excuse me @zara I want a refund,” Anya wrote in the caption.

The two stores have very different price points, Shein—a fast-fashion giant—tends to be on the low end of pricing while Zara is in the mid-range.

The viral video has nearly 15 million views and several thousand comments.

People in the comments speculated that the businesses use the same manufacturer or claimed it was a counterfeit item.

“People acting like Zara is manufacturing their clothes in Paris. People they all come from the same place wth,” one commenter wrote.

“That’s not ZARA it’s ZABA,” one commenter wrote.

“You guys do know that Zara and Shein are fabricated in the same place, right?” another commented.

However, Anya explains in part two that she didn’t buy the vest, which she refers to as a gilet, directly from Zara. She ordered it off of the reselling app Depop, where users buy and sell used or handmade items. The seller posted a picture of the vest along with an actual image from the Zara site. The TikToker, along with other commenters, guessed that both retailers got the vest from AliExpress.

“I’m guessing [the Depop sellers] probably get a Shein product and stitch a Zara label on the back and sell it as Zara,” Anya speculated. “So long story short, I think we got scammed.”

The TikToker added that she also has the coat version of the vest. She checked the item and it didn’t have a Shein logo.

“I am hoping that it is just a scam and that Zara don’t actually get their clothes from Shein,” Anya said.

One commentor advised Anya to complain through Depop for a refund since the item was “missold to you.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Anya via TikTok comment and Zara via email. Neither was available for immediate comment.

