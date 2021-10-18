Viral TikTok allegedly shows Walmart warehouse stockpiled with PlayStation 5s amid shortage

A viral TikTok from Hisham Hasan (@hishamhasan3) shows an alleged Walmart warehouse stockpiled with PlayStation 5s after a year of supply chain-induced shortages.

Narrated, “This is why y’all don’t have the PS5s because Walmart’s hoarding all of them,” the video has amassed over 3.1 million views and 272,500 likes since posting Oct. 12. It’s unclear where this warehouse is located.

Sony released the PS5 last November, but global supply chain issues coupled with a spike in demand due to the pandemic made it difficult for gamers to get their hands on the new device. Walmart reportedly hasn’t had consoles for much of October, so this alleged floor-to-ceiling stocked warehouse may come as a surprise.

Most of the comments speculate on reasons why Walmart may have a stockpile of PS5s despite ongoing scarcity.

“Black Friday coming around the corner,” says @asianxleeee.

“They’re probably planning to mass stock to curb the scalpers,” says @nvarubic.

Others expressed concern about the poster risking his job for telling everybody Walmart has massive stock of the in-demand products.

“Bro is risking his whole job,” says @lucid_tkay.

“Pack your bags bud,” says @lucidsplayground.

“Bro just leaked the next biggest console restock like it’s nothing,” says @cocacolaorginaltaste2.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hasan and Walmart for comment.

