‘This is actually so upsetting’: TikToker calls out Ulta for insensitive Kate Spade email promotion

This story contains depictions of suicide.

Beauty store chain Ulta Beauty is being called out for sending an email promotion on May 1 with an “upsetting” subject line referencing Kate Spade, a fashion designer who died by suicide in 2018.

According to Brittney Back (@brittykitty1989) TikTok, the email’s subject line said: “Come hang with Kate Spade.”

“Hope that social media manager is updating their LinkedIn as we speak because holy shit YIKES…” the caption read.

Kate Spade was known for designing popular handbags that were both high-end and accessible. In June 2018, she was found dead in her Manhattan apartment by her housekeeper. According to Insider, the medical examiner said that Spade’s cause of death was suicide by hanging. She was 55 years old.

She had not been affiliated with the brand she started, Kate Spade New York—and the brand mentioned in the Ulta email—for over a decade before her death.

As of publishing, the TikTok has over 1.4 million views. Many TikTokers were in shock over the email. “I had to go check my email because I couldn’t believe this but yikes it’s real,” one user commented.

According to another TikToker who made a video about the incident, @apoll0s, the Ulta website also promoted the fragrances with the line: “Come hang with Kate Spade and get $15 off.”

“That’s horrific!” one user commented.

“This is sickening,” another wrote.

In a TikTok posted on Monday, Back shared that Ulta sent out an apology email for using “very insensitive words,” especially in light of May being Mental Health Awareness Month.

“At Ulta Beauty, our teams are human, and this was truly an error with no intent to do harm,” the email read. “To the Spade family and to our kate spade brand partners, we’re deeply sorry – and to our guests, we apologize for this upsetting mistake. Simply put, this is below our standards.”

“As someone in marketing, having to rush often, I can see this happening — I really doubt there was ill intent. But man this is so bad!” one TikToker commented.

“What’s really bad is that these types of emails go through a series of people to proof and approve before being released soooo,” wrote another.

Ulta Beauty responded to the Daily Dot’s request for comment, apologizing for the incident.

“Ulta Beauty recently sent an email featuring kate spade new york fragrance with an insensitive subject line and for this, we sincerely apologize,” an Ulta representative told the Daily Dot. “It was a human error and one that we take responsibility for. Mental health is a very serious, important issue in this country, and not something we would ever take lightly. We apologize to the Spade family, our kate spade new york brand partners and to our guests. Thank you for understanding as we strive to do better.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Back via TikTok comment.

For more information about suicide prevention or to speak with someone confidentially, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (U.S.) or Samaritans (U.K.).

